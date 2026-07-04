Vertiv Increases Manufacturing Capacity with New Facility in Malaysia, to Support Growing Demand for AI and Digital Infrastructure Across Asia

New facility strengthens regional manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and deployment capabilities for power, cooling, and integrated infrastructure solutions.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the opening of its manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia, expanding the company’s manufacturing footprint to support growing demand for AI and high-density computing infrastructure across Asia, including Southeast Asia, North Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Strategically located in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing industrial markets, the facility strengthens Vertiv’s ability to support customers with regional manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and deployment capabilities. The site benefits from strong regional connectivity and proximity to key technology and customer hubs across the region.

“Asia continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions for AI and digital infrastructure investment, and expanding our manufacturing footprint in Malaysia aims to further enhance our ability to support customers with quality, speed, scale, and resilience,” said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. “This facility represents another important step in our continuous capacity planning and deployment strategy as we further expand our regional and global manufacturing capabilities.”

Albertazzi added: “As compute requirements evolve across multiple generations of AI infrastructure, customers need partners to provide power, cooling, and infrastructure solutions at scale. The Johor facility enhances our ability to help customers deploy critical digital infrastructure more efficiently while supporting long-term growth across Asia.”

Manufacturing and test facilities

The Johor facility supports end-to-end manufacturing, assembly, and full-scale witness testing for advanced thermal and power infrastructure, enabling Vertiv to deliver high-density solutions with validated performance to help reduce deployment risk and accelerate time to capacity for customers across enterprise, cloud, and colocation environments.