Messi Leads Argentina Past Fearless Cape Verde in Extra-Time World Cup Classic

Argentina survived a massive scare from FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde, edging a thrilling Round of 32 contest 3-2 after extra time at the Miami Stadium to book their place in the last 16.

The match also marked a milestone for Lionel Scaloni, who took charge of Argentina for the 100th time. During his tenure, the Albiceleste have won 72 of their 100 matches, lifting four major trophies – the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

The opening exchanges were cagey, with Cape Verde once again showcasing the defensive resilience that had earned them clean sheets against Spain and Uruguay in the group stage. Argentina struggled to bring Lionel Messi into the game, while veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, featuring in a World Cup knockout match at the age of 40, continued his remarkable tournament.

The breakthrough finally arrived midway through the first half. Lisandro Martinez’s long ball found Messi in the box, and the Argentine captain controlled it brilliantly before lifting his finish beyond Vozinha to make it 1-0. The goal saw Messi extend his own World Cup records, taking his tally to 20 goals in the competition and seven in this year’s tournament.

Argentina deserved their lead at the break after gradually taking control, with Messi and Enzo Fernandez both creating further chances, but Cape Verde were far from out of the contest.

The Blue Sharks came flying out after half-time and were rewarded for their attacking intent. Moreira’s cutback found captain Deroy Duarte, who squeezed his effort past Emiliano Martinez to level the scores at 1-1 after Cape Verde dominated the early stages of the second half.

Messi looked destined to restore Argentina’s lead, but Vozinha produced two outstanding saves from free-kicks, including a stunning stop to deny the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner before reacting quickly to keep out Fernandez’s rebound.

With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, Argentina scored in the injury time in 90+2 minutes

The world champions needed just two minutes of the added period to regain the lead. Messi’s corner was flicked on by Alexis Mac Allister before Lisandro Martinez collected the loose ball and hammered a left-footed strike into the top corner. Timed at 91 minutes and 59 seconds, it became the third-fastest goal ever scored in extra time at a FIFA World Cup.

Cape Verde, however, refused to surrender. A sweeping move from back to front ended with Sidny Cabral curling a sensational effort into the top corner beyond Emiliano Martinez to make it 2-2 and stun the defending champions once again. This goal forced the game to extra time to find a winner.

The decisive moment came in the 111th minute. Another dangerous Messi corner found Cristian Romero, whose glancing header deflected off Borges and into the net for an own goal that finally broke Cape Verde’s resistance and sealed Argentina’s passage into the Round of 16.

While Argentina march on, much of the credit belongs to Cape Verde. In their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance, the tiny island nation produced one of the tournament’s most memorable campaigns, reaching the knockout rounds and pushing the defending champions to extra time. They matched some of world football’s biggest nations stride for stride and leave with their reputation greatly enhanced.

For Argentina, it was ultimately another record-breaking night for Messi, whose 20th World Cup goal and seventh strike of the tournament helped keep their title defence alive. But it was Cape Verde’s fearless performance that ensured this Round of 32 clash will be remembered as one of the most captivating matches of the tournament so far.