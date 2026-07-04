Belgium’s Miracle in Seattle! Tielemans Writes World Cup History With Last-Gasp Winner

Belgium vs Senegal, Round of 32, Seattle Stadium

Belgium looked destined for an early World Cup exit. Senegal looked unstoppable. But in a night of pure chaos and unbelievable drama in Seattle, the Red Devils produced a comeback for the ages, scoring a last-gasp extra-time winner to stun the Lions of Teranga and book their place in the Round of 16.

Thiaw’s side started the game on the front foot, with Ismaïla Sarr coming close early on before seeing his header crash against the post. However, Senegal were rewarded for their relentless pressure in the 24th minute. The rebound fell kindly for Diarra, who made no mistake from close range to give Senegal a deserved lead.

The numbers told the story of Belgium’s struggles. Garcia’s side managed just 0.16 xG in the first half, while Senegal dominated proceedings with 1.83 xG, highlighting the gulf between the two teams in attacking threat.

Belgium needed a response after the break. Instead, Senegal delivered another blow.

Just six minutes into the second half, the Lions of Teranga doubled their advantage and left Belgium stunned. Niakhate’s simple long pass caught Mechele too deep, allowing Sarr to burst into the space behind the defence. The Crystal Palace forward produced a brilliant chest touch before unleashing a superb off-balance half-volley past a helpless Courtois.

It was a moment of individual brilliance and a historic one too. Sarr’s strike took his tally to four goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making him the joint-highest-scoring African player in a single World Cup edition alongside Roger Milla’s record from 1990.

At 2-0 down, Belgium looked lost. Their defence appeared vulnerable, while their attack had no answers against a Senegal side that looked sharper, hungrier, and far more dangerous in every department.

But football has a way of producing moments no one sees coming.

With four minutes remaining, Belgium found a lifeline through their all-time leading goalscorer. Lukaku’s initial flick was intercepted, but a deflection kept the move alive. Meunier recovered the loose ball and sent it towards the near post, where Lukaku calmly finished first-time past Diaw to reduce the deficit.

And just three minutes later, the unthinkable happened.

Belgium were level.

Despite barely threatening for most of the match, Garcia’s side completed an incredible turnaround in the space of three minutes. Trossard delivered a looping cross towards the far post, and Tielemans rose above a stranded Diaw to head into an empty net. The irony was impossible to ignore. Trossard and Tielemans had earlier needed to be separated during a heated exchange before the hydration break, but the same duo combined to drag Belgium back into the contest when it mattered most.

Senegal, who had looked in complete control for the majority of the game, suddenly found themselves facing extra time.

And the drama was only beginning.

120+5 minutes: Belgium makes World Cup history.

The latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history sends Belgium through.

After a lengthy VAR review and chaos surrounding the penalty decision involving Ciss, Belgium were handed one final opportunity. Up stepped captain Youri Tielemans, who had already scored the 89th-minute equaliser, and once again delivered when his country needed him most.

The midfielder showed nerves of steel, sending Diaw the wrong way and calmly placing his penalty into the top-right corner. At 120+5 minutes, Tielemans etched his name into World Cup history, scoring the latest goal ever recorded in the tournament.

From staring at elimination at 2-0 down to completing one of the greatest knockout comebacks imaginable, Belgium turned despair into disbelief in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Belgium’s night in Seattle will be remembered forever. They were seconds away from elimination, two goals behind, and completely outplayed for large periods yet they found a way. Tielemans’ historic last-gasp penalty completed a comeback that belonged in a Hollywood script.

For Senegal, it was a devastating heartbreak. They had controlled the match, led by two goals, and looked moments away from a famous victory. Instead, they became part of World Cup history for the wrong reasons as Belgium stole victory with the latest winning goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history.