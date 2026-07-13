Ivory Education Announces Strategic Collaboration with Jungwon University to Launch Advanced AI & Semiconductor Engineering Programs for September 2026 Intake

Ivory Education, a leading online ed-tech platform has announced a strategic collaboration with Jungwon University to introduce future-ready academic programs in AI, Computer Science, Semiconductor Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Bio-Convergence for Indian students. The partnership will also bring exclusive international summer camps and academic seminars across India, creating a comprehensive global education pathway.

Admissions are now open for the September 2026 intake, with the application deadline set for July 15, 2026. Interested students are encouraged to apply before the deadline to secure admission to one of South Korea’s leading universities.

This collaboration comes at a time when Artificial Intelligence and semiconductor technologies are rapidly transforming industries worldwide. By partnering with Jungwon University, Ivory Education aims to bridge the gap between Indian students and globally relevant, industry-driven education, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required for tomorrow’s workforce.

Students will benefit from industry-aligned programs in AI & Computer Science, Semiconductor & Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Bio-Convergence, supported by practical learning through innovation-driven laboratories, research opportunities, and real-world projects. The curriculum is designed to provide strong academic foundations while enhancing employability through global exposure and internship opportunities within advanced technology ecosystems. Graduates will earn internationally recognized degrees from South Korea, one of the world’s leading innovation and technology hubs.

Beyond academics, the collaboration will extend into experiential learning opportunities. Ivory Education and Jungwon University will jointly organize international summer camps in South Korea, along with career guidance seminars, university information sessions, and interactive workshops across India. These initiatives are designed to provide students with early exposure to global education, Korean culture, and international career opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Kapil Rampal, Director of Ivory Education, said:

“Our collaboration with Jungwon University represents a significant step toward providing Indian students with access to globally competitive education. With industries increasingly seeking professionals skilled in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductor technology, and advanced engineering, we are committed to helping students build successful international careers through quality education and global exposure.”

As global demand continues to rise for professionals in emerging technologies, this partnership reflects the shared commitment of Ivory Education and Jungwon University to empower students with future-ready education, practical skills, research opportunities, and international career pathways. Through this collaboration, Ivory Education continues to strengthen its mission of connecting Indian students with world-class universities and preparing them for success in the global workforce.

Applications for the September 2026 intake close on July 15, 2026.

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