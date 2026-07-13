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Home Books Nimisha Sajayan remembers going to genuine courtroom before Enna Vilai: ‘It totally...

Nimisha Sajayan remembers going to genuine courtroom before Enna Vilai: ‘It totally altered …’

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12 Jul 2026, 7:09 am

Star Nimisha Sajayan has actually opened about how getting ready for her function in the upcoming Tamil movie Enna Vilai changed her understanding of courtroom dramas. The star exposed that director Sajeev Pazhoor motivated her to observe genuine court procedures, an experience she states substantially formed her efficiency.

Remembering the preparation procedure, Nimisha shared that although she had actually depicted an attorney in an earlier movie, Enna Vilai required a totally various technique. “I have portrayed a lawyer in an earlier film, but my experience with Enna Vilai gave me an entirely different perspective. Director Sajeev Pazhoor asked me to visit a courtroom and closely observe the proceedings. Until then, I had a certain perception of how lawyers presented their arguments. However, witnessing the proceedings in person completely changed my understanding. The arguments, conversations, and overall atmosphere were far more natural and realistic than I had imagined. That experience significantly influenced the way I approached the character, particularly the dialogue delivery and courtroom portions,” she stated.

Enna Vilai Marks a substantial reunion for Nimisha and Sajeev, who initially worked together on the well-known Malayalam movie Thondimuthalum DriksakshiyumWhile Sajeev composed the National Award-winning movie that presented Nimisha as a lead star, Enna Vilai sees him handling the double obligations of author and director.

Discussing dealing with him once again after almost a years, Nimisha stated, “Sajeev Pazhoor was the writer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film through which I made my debut as a lead actress. Nine years later, he brought me on board for a project written and directed by him, which makes Enna Vilai extremely special to me. I have known and admired him as a writer, but through this film, I had the opportunity to witness his vision and abilities as a filmmaker for the first time. I feel immensely happy and proud to be part of this important journey in his career.”

Set versus the background of Rameswaram, Enna Vilai is developed around the olden practice of followers providing coins into the sea. The story follows a person who tries to recuperate the coins from the seabed, setting off a chain of occasions that starts as a defend self-respect and survival before turning into a legal fight with significant nationwide ramifications.

Karunaas, Y Gee Mahendra, Rajendran, Vijayalakshmi, Shasha, Praveena, Kamalesh, Goli Soda Pandi, JS Kavi, Mohan Ram, Nizhalgal Ravi, Viviyana, Chetan Kumar, Kavithalaya Krishnan, TSR Sreenivasan, Swaminathan, Kottachi, Deepa Shankar, Chiththa Darshan, Kavi Nakkalities, KPY Kothandam, Pasupathi Raj, and Supergood Subramani complete the cast of the upcoming movie.

Enna Vilai has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Alby and modifying by Sreejith Sarang. It is produced by Githesh V of Kalamaya Films. A release date for the movie is yet to be revealed.

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