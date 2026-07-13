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Business Nimisha Sajayan remembers going to genuine courtroom before Enna Vilai: ‘It totally altered …’ By Editor - 99

Upgraded on : 12 Jul 2026, 7:09 am Star Nimisha Sajayan has actually opened about how getting ready for her function in the upcoming Tamil movie Enna Vilai changed her understanding of courtroom dramas. The star exposed that director Sajeev Pazhoor motivated her to observe genuine court procedures, an experience she states substantially formed her efficiency. Remembering the preparation procedure, Nimisha shared that although she had actually depicted an attorney in an earlier movie, Enna Vilai required a totally various technique. “I have portrayed a lawyer in an earlier film, but my experience with Enna Vilai gave me an entirely different perspective. Director Sajeev Pazhoor asked me to visit a courtroom and closely observe the proceedings. Until then, I had a certain perception of how lawyers presented their arguments. However, witnessing the proceedings in person completely changed my understanding. The arguments, conversations, and overall atmosphere were far more natural and realistic than I had imagined. That experience significantly influenced the way I approached the character, particularly the dialogue delivery and courtroom portions,” she stated.

Enna Vilai Marks a substantial reunion for Nimisha and Sajeev, who initially worked together on the well-known Malayalam movie Thondimuthalum DriksakshiyumWhile Sajeev composed the National Award-winning movie that presented Nimisha as a lead star, Enna Vilai sees him handling the double obligations of author and director.

Discussing dealing with him once again after almost a years, Nimisha stated, “Sajeev Pazhoor was the writer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film through which I made my debut as a lead actress. Nine years later, he brought me on board for a project written and directed by him, which makes Enna Vilai extremely special to me. I have known and admired him as a writer, but through this film, I had the opportunity to witness his vision and abilities as a filmmaker for the first time. I feel immensely happy and proud to be part of this important journey in his career.”