Ilaiyaraaja on S Janaki: ‘The worlds of Indian movie theater and music has actually dealt with a big loss today’

S Janaki (L) together with Ilaiyaraaja (R) Upgraded on : 12 Jul 2026, 7:03 am Ilaiyaraaja commemorated among his regular partners, vocalist S Janaki, on her death. Janaki died at the age of 88, late on July 11. Through a video message published on his social networks deal with, Ilaiyaraaja stated, “I was struck with sadness upon learning that the highly respected singer, Janaki Amma, had passed away. It was a shocking news for me. It is very regrettable that she had lived a life which had multiple unbearable instances. It is saddening that every great musician around the world has had troubled personal lives.”

He included, “But, Janaki Amma has proved that she was incomparable with every song that she rendered. She was a very hard worker. She used to match the efforts that I took to compose for each and every instrument, even outworking me at some points. She was a good composer and has written some Bhajan songs. The worlds of Indian cinema and music has faced a huge loss today. I pray to god to guide her soul to peace.”

S Janaki and Ilaiyaraaja have actually worked together on tune in numerous languages consisting of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, to name a few.