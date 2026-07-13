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Business Nagarjuna opens on Akhil’s lifechanging mishap: ‘Lenin became his turning point’ By Editor - 11

Upgraded on : 12 Jul 2026, 7:16 am Nagarjuna Akkineni is commemorating more than simply the success of LeninFor the star, it is a psychological triumph as a daddy, with Akhil lastly providing the much-needed business success after a series of obstacles. Speaking at the movie’s success satisfy, Nagarjuna shared numerous individual occurrences from their domesticity, exposing how a major mishap altered Akhil’s outlook and ultimately led him to Lenin “About one and a half years ago, Akhil met with a freak accident. A glass piece slashed the nerve in his hand, and he lost sensation in it. It was a terrible phase for all of us at home. Amala and I couldn’t even tell anyone what had happened. It took nearly six months of physiotherapy and treatment for him to recover,” Nagarjuna exposed.

The star stated the tough stage brought a significant change in Akhil’s character. “After that incident, something changed in him. He became calmer and started thinking differently. He also found a life partner, and that brought more stability into his life. I generally don’t speak about personal matters, but I felt this was the right time to share it with all of you,” he stated.

Nagarjuna remembered motivating Akhil before he signed Lenin “I told him that his good time was about to begin. I asked him to do this film with complete determination. Reaching the goal doesn’t require only energy; it also needs the right thought process. Life is like a game, and finally he achieved what he was striving for. I am extremely happy for him,” he stated.

The star revealed hope that Akhil would continue with the exact same fully grown technique in the future. “I wish he continues this mindset and doesn’t take impulsive decisions anymore. He has a fantastic future ahead of him,” Nagarjuna included.