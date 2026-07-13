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Business Arya reserved in Hyderabad over supposed Rs 1.8 crore devices payment disagreement By Editor - 12

Arya in a still from Ananthan Kaadu Upgraded on : 12 Jul 2026, 7:41 am Tamil star Arya has actually been called in an unfaithful case signed up by the Jubilee Hills cops in Hyderabad following claims of non-payment of charges for shooting devices employed for the Malayalam movie Ananthan Kaadu According to the grievance, agents of Hyderabad-based Taher Cine Techniques declared that high-end digital cams and lighting devices were leased to the movie’s production after a contract was checked in February 2025. The business declared it transferred the devices from Hyderabad to shooting areas in Kerala at its own cost. After production covered, the overall rental expense apparently stood at Rs 2.12 crore. The plaintiffs declared that more than Rs 1.80 crore stays overdue in spite of repetitive demands for payment. The grievance, submitted by the business’s accounting professional Javed Ali, specifies that the production group had actually accepted clear all impressive fees before the movie’s release and get a no-dues certificate from the devices provider. It even more declares that duplicated telephone call and WhatsApp messages looking for payment went unanswered.

The plaintiffs have actually likewise implicated Arya, manufacturer Vinod Sadaru and Arya’s individual assistant Kishore of presumably threatening the business’s supervisor when he acted on the pending quantity. They even more declared that interim orders had actually been acquired from a court in Kerala without revealing all appropriate truths surrounding the disagreement.

Based upon the problem, the Jubilee Hills cops have actually signed up a case versus Arya, Vinod Sadaru and Kishore under different areas of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An examination into the matter is presently underway. Neither Arya nor the movie’s manufacturers have actually openly reacted to the claims at the time of composing.

On the work front, Arya will next be seen in Vettuvamhelmed by Pa Ranjith. A release date for the movie, likewise headlined by VR Dinesh, is waited for. He is set to carry on to the sets of Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2 after Vettuvam