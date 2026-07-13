Arya reserved in Hyderabad over supposed Rs 1.8 crore devices payment disagreement

Arya in a still from Ananthan Kaadu
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12 Jul 2026, 7:41 am
Tamil star Arya has actually been called in an unfaithful case signed up by the Jubilee Hills cops in Hyderabad following claims of non-payment of charges for shooting devices employed for the Malayalam movie Ananthan Kaadu
According to the grievance, agents of Hyderabad-based Taher Cine Techniques declared that high-end digital cams and lighting devices were leased to the movie’s production after a contract was checked in February 2025. The business declared it transferred the devices from Hyderabad to shooting areas in Kerala at its own cost.
After production covered, the overall rental expense apparently stood at Rs 2.12 crore. The plaintiffs declared that more than Rs 1.80 crore stays overdue in spite of repetitive demands for payment.
The grievance, submitted by the business’s accounting professional Javed Ali, specifies that the production group had actually accepted clear all impressive fees before the movie’s release and get a no-dues certificate from the devices provider. It even more declares that duplicated telephone call and WhatsApp messages looking for payment went unanswered.