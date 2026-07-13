Set throughout the 1999 Kargil War, the series follows the unknown story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, highlighting the nerve, sacrifice and decision of the workers included. Instead of focusing entirely on the battleground, the drama checks out individuals behind the objective and their contribution to a specifying chapter in India’s contemporary military history.

Netflix’s Kargil drama Operation Safed Sagar set to premiere on August 7

Directed by Oni Sen and produced by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, Operation Safed Sagar functions an ensemble cast consisting of Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India stated, “At Netflix, we are dedicated to promoting vibrant, initial stories that have not been informed before. Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has actually trusted us to inform, a first-of-its-kind series influenced by the IAF’s function in the Kargil War. It is a homage to the nerve, sociability and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that surpassed the call of task, in service of the country. This is a very first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots. Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that enters into keeping our borders safe. All this together with a genuinely cinematic scale, first-rate production worths and visual impacts makes this series a really genuine and immersive experience. Bringing this story to life is director Oni Sen, along with a young, fresh innovative group of developers and co manufacturers Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar and a cast that mixes brand-new confront with veteran skill. We’re happy to coordinate with Matchbox Shots when again, a studio that shares our enthusiasm for effective, character-led storytelling.”

< blockquote data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink ="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DapBL4jqd6N/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version ="14">

Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films stated, “What drew us to creating and producing Operation Safed Sagar was the opportunity to explore a world that very few people get to see from the inside, a world that opened up to us through our Co-Creator Kushal Srivastava’s experience in the Indian Air Force. As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices. Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama.”

Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Shots LLP stated, “Some chapters in our country’s history need more than remembrance- they are worthy of to be brought to life with sincerity and scale. Operation Safed Sagar is one such story that advises us that the best acts of heroism are frequently driven by task, sacrifice, and humankind. When Kushal Shrivastva brought us this thoroughly investigated script, we understood it should have to be informed on the scale it requires. The story carefully stabilizes massive military action with deeply individual minutes of heroism. We’re enjoyed partner with Netflix to bring this effective story to audiences around the globe.”

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar serves as a tribute to the men and women of the Indian Air Force whose service, commitment and sense of duty continue to inspire generations. The series will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from August 7.

Also Read : From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 real life inspired films to watch out for in the second half of 2026

Tags : August 7, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Instagram, Instagram India, Kargil Drama, Netflix, Netflix India, News, Operation Safed Sagar, OTT, OTT Platform, Premiere, Social Media

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.