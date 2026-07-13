Nissan India has actually revealed star Hrithik Roshan as its brand-new brand name ambassador, accompanying the launch of its newest mid-size SUV, the Tekton. The collaboration comes at a considerable time for the car manufacturer as it broadens its existence in among India’s many competitive automobile sections with a brand-new flagship offering.

Hrithik Roshan signs up with Nissan India as brand name ambassador for Tekton SUV

The Tekton, priced from Rs 10.49 lakh(ex-showroom), marks Nissan’s entry into the mid-size SUV classification and now sits at the top of the business’s domestic portfolio. Reservations for the SUV have actually formally opened, while consumer shipments are arranged to start on July 20.

By bringing Hrithik Roshan on board as the face of the brand name, Nissan intends to enhance its exposure and get in touch with a broader audience as it presents the Tekton to Indian purchasers. The cooperation is anticipated to support the business’s efforts to develop a more powerful grip in the growing SUV market.

On the style front, the Tekton includes a strong and upright position with a popular front grille, LED headlamps and signature C-shaped daytime running lights. A toned bonnet with distinct “Tekton” lettering boosts its roadway existence, while the side profile is highlighted by flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels and pull-style front door deals with. The rear continues the rugged styling style with distinctively developed tail lights and a robust bumper. Nissan is providing the SUV in 11 outside colour alternatives, consisting of 6 monotone and 5 dual-tone tones.

Inside, the Tekton includes a dual-tone cabin offered in 4 interior styles. The SUV includes a contemporary digital cockpit with a big infotainment touchscreen and a completely digital instrument cluster. It is likewise geared up with premium functions such as aerated front seats, powered front seats, cordless phone charging, dual-zone automated environment control, a scenic sunroof and Google integrated services, consisting of Google Maps and Gemini.

Extra devices consists of paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake, a clever powered tailgate and adaptive cruise control. Purchasers can pick from 6 trim levels, providing a variety of functions to fit various requirements and budget plans.

Powering the Tekton are 2 turbo-petrol engine choices. The very first is a 1.0-litre turbocharged fuel engine producing 100 hp and 166 Nm of torque, while the 2nd is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol system providing 163 hp and 280 Nm of torque. Transmission options consist of a six-speed handbook transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch automated (DCT) for the bigger engine. Nissan declares a fuel performance of 19.4 kmpl for the 1.0-litre variation, while the 1.3-litre engine provides to 18.5 kmpl. With the Tekton’s launch and a restored branding method led by Hrithik Roshan, Nissan is wanting to reinforce its position in India’s broadening SUV market.

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Tags: Ambassador, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Brand, Brand Ambassador, Car, Hrithik Roshan, Joins, News, Nissan India, Tekton SUV

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