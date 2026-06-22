 ESCP’s Master in Finance ranked #1 in the world by Financial Times for the fourth year in a row

ESCP Business School’s Master in Finance (MSc) programme has been ranked first worldwide in the 2026 Financial Times ranking of the top 70 Masters in Finance pre-experience programmes.

For the fourth consecutive year, ESCP earned the top spot reinforcing the excellence and impact of its Master in Finance on the global stage.

The annual FT rankings are based on several factors including international course experience, alumni network, diversity, career services, aims achieved, and alumni salaries. ESCP’s Master in Finance stands out across the ranking criteria.

For the fourth year in a row, ESCP’s Master in Finance ranked 1st for its alumni network and careers services, with 100% of graduates employed three months after graduation. Designed to bridge theory and practice, ESCP’s Master in Finance equips graduates with the expertise, experience, and industry insights needed to fast-track their careers across the financial sector.

Once again, the programme earned the top spot in terms of aims achieved for graduates (98% of respondents) and the highest score for overall satisfaction (9.75 out of 10). With specialisations in Corporate Investment Banking and Financial Markets as well as the choice of a Global Track, students tailor their learning journey to suit their ambitions.

“We are immensely proud to be ranked first in the world by the Financial Times for the fourth year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the excellence of our entire community, of the alumni, professors and staff whose dedication makes this programme a success for the students who choose to embark on this journey with us.

“Since its inception, the ESCP Master in Finance has been designed to empower students from all backgrounds to excel in the highly competitive world of finance. Year after year, we continue to deliver on this promise thanks to the quality of our programme, the commitment of our faculty and staff, and the hard work and talent of our students,” says ProfessorPhilippe Thomas, Academic Director of ESCP’s Master in Finance.

ESCP’s Master in Finance continuously stands out for international excellence. Ranked 2ndworldwide for international course experience and international work mobility.

“ESCP is redefining business education by amplifying students’ ‘mad skills’, their unique, unconventional talents alongside traditional technical, leadership, and ethical excellence. This distinct pedagogical ecosystem ensures ESCP graduates are not just highly skilled, but truly unique and irreplaceable in the workforce. Being ranked #1 worldwide for the fourth consecutive year is a powerful endorsement of our commitment to educating accountable, bold and creative leaders equipped to make a positive impact across industries and around the world,“ says Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President & Dean of ESCP Business School.

Beyond developing strong technical expertise, the programme places a particular emphasis on shaping well-rounded professionals through the development of soft skills, ethical decision-making and critical thinking. Students benefit from a rigorous curriculum covering core areas such as financial economics as well as ethics and business conduct, while gaining practical experience through a mandatory four-month internship and the completion of a Master’s thesis grounded in academic research.

Students in ESCP’s Master in Finance come from a wide range of academic backgrounds, including engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, literature, and social and political sciences. They represent numerous nationalities, fostering open-mindedness, collaboration and cross-cultural perspectives.

Since its creation, the Master in Finance has trained hundreds of graduates who have gone on to build successful careers around the world and now form part of ESCP’s global network of more than 90,000 alumni.