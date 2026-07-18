Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max in for evaluation

We brought you a hands-on with the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max from the launch occasion in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Now, it’s time to bring the phone to our head office and begin its evaluation.

The phone ships with a USB cable television, a clear tough case, and a 100W battery charger in package. There might be variations of this, depending upon the place, comparable to the scenario with the battery – European consumers will get a 5,500 mAh battery, while somewhere else, systems will have a 6,000 mAh power pack.

“Unboxing the Pura 90s Pro Max” Unpacking the Pura 90s Pro Max”326″ We currently explained with the phone in our hands-on. It’s extremely distinct thanks to its distinct video camera island, its mirror-like reflective surface areas, and its premium develop. alt=

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It’s less distinct from the front, as you ‘d anticipate. The screen is first-class.

“1200” Huawei kept the variable aperture primary video camera lens for yet another year, however broadened on it. It’s now an f/1.4 (vs the old f/1.6), or about a 0.4 stop of light (30 % more light) distinction. The larger upgrade is the brand-new 200MP 1/1.28 -inch zoom cam with an 89mm f/2.6 lens. It’s an excellent optic. You can discover cam samples from it here.”800″

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> < img alt ="A variable aperture main camera - left at f/4.0, right at f/1.4" width ="326" height ="217" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/huawei-pura-90s-pro-max-ifr/-326/gsmarena_003.jpg"> < img alt ="A variable aperture main camera - left at f/4.0, right at f/1.4" width ="326" height ="217" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/huawei-pura-90s-pro-max-ifr/-326/gsmarena_004.jpg">



A variable aperture primary electronic camera – left at f/4.0, right at f/1.4