New proof for the iPhone 18 Pro having a variable aperture camera surfaces

Indian Apple partner Tata Electronics was hacked by a ransomware group last month, and that resulted in the outing of a ton of internal company files, which some people have been sifting through ever since. Now a diagnostics log has been found in the files, and this confirms the much-rumored fact that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a main camera with variable aperture.

The log also confirms that Apple is using a new sensor for the aforementioned devices’ main camera, namely Sony’s IMX905. Its pixel size remains identical to its predecessor’s at 1.22μm, which seems to suggest that it might actually be identical to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max’s main camera sensor save for the addition of variable aperture.

The telephoto camera will remain unchanged from the previous generation Pro iPhones, as will the ultrawide, the LiDAR receiver, and the selfie camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are both expected to receive price hikes, perhaps going up to $200, compared to their predecessors, due to the ongoing memory chip shortage and subsequent component cost increases. The devices are going to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone Ultra.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

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Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

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