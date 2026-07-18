Global Redmi Note 17 Pro’s memory options revealed

Redmi unveiled the Note 17 Pro alongside the Note 17 for the Chinese market a few days ago, and it’s obviously also working on their global models. In fact, data from an import and export database reveals that the global Redmi Note 17 Pro will be available in at least two RAM/storage configurations: 4/64GB and 6/128GB. For reference, note that the Chinese Redmi Note 17 Pro is available with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of storage.

The global device has the model number 2607DRA18G, whereas the Chinese version is 2607DRA18C. The trailing letter denotes the market it’s intended for, with “C” referring to China and “G” to global markets.

Interestingly, the Redmi Note 17 Pro will apparently also be sold as a Poco device with the model number 2607DPC18G, replacing the “RA” that stands for Redmi with “PC” for Poco in what is otherwise the exact same model number.

It’s unclear what this Poco handset will be called, but we recently came across the Poco M8 Power, which is going to be a rebranded Chinese Redmi Note 17. Anyway, according to a tipster on X, the global Redmi Note 17 Pro will have an 8,340 mAh battery, and that number certainly seems like it’s referring to the rated capacity. If so, it will most likely be advertised as a typical capacity of 8,500 mAh. That’s down from 9,000 mAh on the Chinese model, and India is also rumored to be getting the 9,000 mAh option.

Via