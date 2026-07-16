FUJIFILM India Launches Flagship Revoria Press™ PC2120Achieving Advanced AI and Expanded Color Gamut with New Green Toner for High-Quality Six-Color Printing

FUJIFILM India announces the launch of Revoria Press™ PC2120 (hereafter “PC2120”), this is the flagship model in its Revoria Press™ series for high-end professional printing. Building on the success of the Revoria PressTM PC1120, the PC2120 introduces advanced AI-driven automation, an expanded color gamut featuring a newly developed green toner, and stable one-pass six-color printing using CMYK plus two specialty toners. The expanded specialty toner lineup now comprises seven types, including existing options like gold, silver and pink – caters to diverse customer needs and fosters greater creative expression. This enables vivid color reproduction comparable to the RGB displays on monitors. Sales has been rolled out sequentially from July 2026 onwards.

Revoria Press™ PC2120

Following the strong foundation established by the Revoria Press™ PC1120, the new Revoria Press™ PC2120 has been developed to meet the evolving needs of India’s production print industry. Building on the PC1120’s strengths in high image quality and productivity, the PC2120 introduces advanced AI-driven automation, enhanced workflow efficiency, and an expanded printable color gamut, enabling print service providers to deliver premium-quality applications with greater precision, consistency, and creative flexibility.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “At FUJIFILM India, innovation is at the heart of everything we do as we strive towards our group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ The launch of the Revoria Press™ PC2120 reflects our commitment to empowering print businesses with advanced technologies that enhance efficiency, expand creative possibilities, and deliver exceptional quality. By combining AI-driven automation with an expanded color gamut and superior productivity, the PC2120 enables our customers to meet evolving market demands while unlocking new opportunities for growth and value creation.”



AI-Driven Automation for Prepress | High Quality and Productivity in Printing

PC2120 simplifies complex workflows with proprietary AI features. In pre-press, the new Substrate Profiler analyzes loaded paper and automatically recommends optimal settings, reducing setup time and improving operational efficiency. The Revoria Flow™ print server uses AI to scan documents and automatically recommends the best image quality enhancements, such as sharpening text or fine lines. The AI also detects scenes within photos or images, such as people or landscapes and applies appropriate corrections for consistent high-quality output regardless of operator experience. During printing, even when using specialty toners*2, the Smart Monitoring Gate*3 continuously detects paper color variations and registration misalignments, automatically correcting them in real time without affecting print speed. This allows the machine to maintain stable, high-quality output without requiring specialized expertise.

Substrate Profiler

Expanded Color with New Green Toner

To deliver more impactful prints, the PC2120 introduces a newly developed green specialty toner alongside the existing pink toner. Together, they expand the printable color gamut, achieving 93% coverage*4 of the widely used PANTONE FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated. The New Green Toner along with Pink Toner produce exceptional vivid colors that closely match those seen on monitor screens. Moreover, the PC2120 simplifies wide-gamut specialty color printing with features like automatic color separation, converting RGB data into CMYK layers plus green and pink specialty layers significantly reducing the time complexity of prepress editing.



Comparison of CMYK, Green, Pink (top) and CMYK (bottom)



Emphasizing on the technological innovations integrated into the Revoria Press™ PC2120, Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India, said, “The Revoria Press™ PC2120 has been designed to address the evolving needs of today’s production print industry, where speed, precision, automation, and creative flexibility are equally important. With AI-powered workflow optimization, stable six-color printing, and the introduction of the new green specialty toner, the press significantly expands color reproduction while simplifying complex print processes. This next-generation solution enables print service providers to deliver premium-quality applications with greater consistency, operational efficiency, and faster turnaround, helping them stay competitive in a rapidly transforming market.”



As a global leader in offset printing, digital printing and DX workflow solutions, FUJIFILM India is committed to driving industry growth through innovations like PC2120, empowering customers to create value and transform their operations.

Other key features include:

In addition to CMYK toner, it can accommodate two specialty toner colors. It also offers robust support features for easily utilizing specialty colors.

・Specialty toner lineup: Green, Pink, Gold, Silver, Clear, White, Textured Paper

・When using pink toner, a simple operation automatically separates part of the magenta layer into a pink layer and converts it, achieving vivid and bright colors. The skin texture also produces a smooth and beautiful finish on the printed material.

・The preview function allows you to check the color expression of specialty toners on the display. This reduces the time and effort required to check colors and minimizes the number of test prints, enabling efficient design production. Furthermore, a viewer that can be incorporated into online printing sites allows you to check the finish of specialty toners before submitting print data.

Achieves high-quality printing with Super EA-Eco toner, featuring one of the industry’s smallest toner particle sizes, and 2400 dpi high resolution, along with high-speed printing of up to 120 pages per minute*5.

The Revoria Flow™ print server enables high-quality image data generation through 1200 × 1200 dpi RIP processing.

Equipped with the Air Suction Feeder Tray*3, which ensures reliable feeding even for coated papers that tend to adhere easily. Additionally, the Static Eliminator D1*3 removes static electricity from output sheets, preventing adhesion between sheets and allowing seamless transition to the next process—even when using film or metallic papers prone to static buildup.

Supports a wide range of paper types, from thin paper (52 gsm) to thick paper (400 gsm) *6, and paper sizes from postcard size (98 x 146 mm) to long sheets (up to 330 x 1,300 mm) *7, enabling high-quality output for diverse printing jobs.

*1：Please check with your local FUJIFILM Business Innovation office on the availability of the devices.

*2：Green, Pink, Gold, and Silver.

*3：Optional products.

*4：Verified by Pantone LLC (U.S.), indicating that 93% of the reference colours in the PANTONE FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated have a colour difference (ΔE00) of 3 or less when printed.

*5：When printing on A4 uncoated paper at 52–400 gsm.

*6：When using the Air Suction Feeder Tray.

*7：Requires optional feed and output trays compatible with long-sheet printing.