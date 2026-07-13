L&T Technology Services Global EI Hackathon Sparks the Next Wave of AI-Native Engineering Solutions

Nearly 4,000 participants across 770+ teams from nine global locations became a part of the 24-hour innovation challenge

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services successfully concluded Engineering Intelligence (EI) OpenHack 2026, a first-of-its-kind global innovation challenge conducted simultaneously across nine locations spanning India, the U.S. and Europe.

The hackathon brought together nearly 4,000 engineers (770+ teams) from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Vadodara, Mumbai, Dallas and Munich to tackle complex engineering challenges through AI-led innovation. More than 500 challenge statements were aligned with company’s strategic growth priorities, spanning Software Defined Mobility, Plant Buildout & Modernization, Energy & Automation, Next-Gen Compute & AI Infrastructure, Digital Manufacturing, MedTech, and Software Platforms & AI. By combining domain expertise with emerging technologies, participants developed AI-powered solutions across industrial automation, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, supply chain intelligence, enterprise optimization, and healthcare – all aimed at helping enterprises reimagine products, operations, and decision-making.

An esteemed jury comprising senior LTTS leaders and technology experts evaluated the solutions through multiple rounds, assessing entries on innovation, technical excellence, scalability, real-world relevance and effective use of AI. Winning teams were awarded cash prizes worth over INR 30 lakh, while standout innovations received opportunities for further development through Project Equinox, an LTTS platform that supports promising, scalable solutions. Patent-worthy innovations were also shortlisted for special recognition, enabling participants to transform breakthrough ideas into valuable intellectual property.

Congratulating the participants and winning teams, Mritunjay Kumar Singh, Chief Operating Officer, L&T Technology Services, said “The EI OpenHack 2026 reflects LTTS’ vision of Engineering Intelligence, where engineering expertise and AI come together to solve real-world industry challenges. What stood out was not only the scale of participation, but the ability of our engineers to apply contextual understanding, domain knowledge and AI prowess to develop solutions with tangible business relevance. Initiatives like OpenHack create opportunities for our talent to experiment, collaborate and develop solutions that will shape the future of engineering.”