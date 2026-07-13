The Body Shop Announces Its Iconic End of Season Sale with Up to 50% Off on Customer Favorites

The limited-time sale features major discounts on most-loved Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, and Fragrance essentials.

The Body Shop, the British-born international ethical beauty brand, has unveiled its much-anticipated End of Season Sale (EOSS), offering discerning beauty enthusiasts discounts of up to 50% on an expansive portfolio of its most-loved ranges. Running for a limited period, the sale makes premium, ethically crafted self-care more accessible to customers across the country.

This season’s EOSS spans The Body Shop’s signature categories, with substantial savings on cult favorites that have defined beauty routines for generations. Skincare lovers can rediscover the hydrating power of Vitamin E Intense Moisturiser (100ml) or the purifying clarity of Tea Tree Face Wash, while Bodycare aficionados can stock up on the uplifting Marigold Shower Gel and nourishing Moringa Body Lotion. The sale also extends to The Body Shop’s fragrance wardrobe, with signature scents including the romantic Full Rose Eau de Parfum and the bold, gender-neutral Black Musk Eau de Toilette available at exceptional prices.

Celebrating its commitment to ethically sourced ingredients and high-performance formulations, The Body Shop’s End of Season Sale invites customers to indulge in conscious self-care while enjoying meaningful savings. From everyday essentials to iconic fragrance favorites, the offer reflects the brand’s belief that beauty should do good for people and the planet.

With its nature-inspired formulations and community-conscious values, The Body Shop’s End of Season Sale presents a thoughtful way to refresh beauty routines and embrace responsible consumption, without compromise.

The Body Shop’s End of Season Sale is now live for a limited period across all The Body Shop stores in India and online at www.thebodyshop.in. Offers are valid on select ranges while stocks last.