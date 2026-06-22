MAHE Marks International Day of Yoga, Advocates Yoga for Healthy Ageing

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2026 with enthusiastic participation under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” The event, titled “Yoga Sangam,” was organised by the Division of Yoga, Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR), MAHE, Manipal.

The event drew students, faculty, staff, and community members together in a shared celebration of yoga and its enduring impact on holistic health and well-being. The celebration culminated over 50 days of yoga awareness programmes, workshops, competitions, expert lectures, and community engagement initiatives that reached students, faculty, healthcare professionals, staff, athletes, and members of the public, reinforcing yoga’s role in promoting holistic health and healthy ageing.

Delivering the presidential address, Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, underscored the enduring relevance of yoga in contemporary society. “Yoga is among India’s greatest gifts to humanity. Today, it is practised across nearly 190 countries, transcending geography, culture, and age. As societies grapple with ageing populations and rising lifestyle disorders, yoga offers a simple yet powerful solution that combines prevention, wellness, and self-care. MAHE is proud to be at the forefront of integrating yoga into healthcare, research, and education, helping build healthier and more resilient communities,” he said.

“Medicine has added years to our lives. Yoga adds life to those years. This International Yoga Day’s theme, “Healthy Ageing,” reminds us that flexibility, endurance, and a calm mind aren’t luxuries; they’re a strategy. For our students navigating constant digital noise, the mat remains a powerful reset button,” he added.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Major General (Dr) Mathews Jacob, VSM (Retd.), Pro Vice Chancellor, Health Sciences, MAHE, highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and the role of yoga in enhancing quality of life. “The greatest investment we can make is an investment in our own health. Yoga equips us with the tools to maintain physical fitness, mental well-being, and emotional balance throughout life. As healthcare systems worldwide face the growing burden of chronic diseases and ageing populations, practices such as yoga can play a transformative role in prevention and healthy living. Institutions like MAHE have an important responsibility to promote scientifically validated, holistic health practices that benefit individuals and society alike,” he said.

Dr Nagabhushan Moolky, International Visiting Faculty, USA, at MAHE, also spoke on the occasion. Dr Geetha Maiya, Professor, School of Computer Engineering, MIT Manipal, was felicitated for her outstanding contribution to promoting yoga and holistic wellness among students and faculty members through various institutional initiatives and outreach programmes.

Dr Nitin Patil, Professor and Head of Yoga Division, welcomed the gathering and Dr Poornima Panduranga Kundapur, Director, Student Affairs, MAHE, proposed a vote of thanks.

The celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026 reflects MAHE’s commitment to promoting holistic health and inspiring individuals to embrace yoga as a lifelong practice for healthy ageing and overall well-being.