10,000 Saplings, One Shared Vision: Rotary’s ‘Prakriti Prahari’ Breathes New Life into Delhi

More than 300 Prakriti Prehri Rotary volunteers, students and Rotarians unite to support Mission Green Delhi and “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”.

In one of the largest environmental service initiatives undertaken by Rotary in the National Capital Region, the Rotary Club of Delhi Manthan, under the leadership of its President Mrs. Charu Lamba, joined hands with eight other Rotary Clubs from Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to plant nearly 10,000 saplings during the “Prakriti Prahari” Mega Tree Plantation Drive at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday morning.



The initiative commenced at 7:30 a.m. in support of Rotary International’s Area of Focus – Supporting the Environment, while also contributing to the Government of Delhi’s Mission Green Delhi and Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.” (Names of participating clubs may be inserted.)



The event brought together more than 300 participants, including over 300 students, Rotarians, Rotaractors, Interactors, NGOs, social organisations, families and volunteers. Students from NGO Aayaas Prayaas, Swami Nagar Model School and several other schools enthusiastically participated.



District Governor Rtn. Ajeet Jalan, First Lady Anju Jalan, Director–Resources PP Rtn. Dinesh Jain, Assistant Governor Rtn. Dinesh Garg and Presidents and members of participating Rotary Clubs from Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad actively planted saplings alongside volunteers.



Delhi continues to face serious environmental challenges. Large-scale afforestation remains one of the most sustainable long-term solutions for improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity, reducing carbon emissions and creating a healthier urban ecosystem. Every sapling planted represents hope for tomorrow.



Collaboration with the Delhi Forest Department was instrumental. The Forest Department identified and allocated the site, provided nearly 10,000 saplings, arranged labour and technical guidance, ensured watering arrangements and provided caps, T-shirts and drinking water. Though the large turnout caused temporary traffic congestion inside the sanctuary, the enthusiasm of participants ensured the success of the event.



District Governor Rtn. Ajeet Jalan shared that “Protecting the environment is one of Rotary International’s most significant Areas of Focus. Every tree planted today is an investment in cleaner air, healthier communities and a sustainable future. I congratulate every Rotary Club, student, volunteer, NGO and the Delhi Forest Department, and urge citizens to continue planting and nurturing trees throughout the year.”



President Mrs. Charu Lamba led from the front in organizing this event and passionately said that this “Prakriti Prahari” drive was conceived to inspire collective action while nurturing environmental responsibility among young minds. This is not a one-day event but a long-term commitment. I thank District Governor Ajeet Jalan, First Lady Anju Jalan, every participating Rotary Club, the Delhi Forest Department, our Rotaractors, Interactors, volunteers, teachers and students for making this initiative memorable.”



Rotary respectfully dedicates this initiative to the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Rekha Gupta’s Mission Green Delhi, reaffirming its commitment to building a greener, cleaner and healthier Delhi.



A tree is the only legacy that grows richer with time. Today’s saplings will become tomorrow’s forests, cleaner air, cooler cities and a priceless gift for generations yet to come.