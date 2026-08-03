On First Monday of Shravan (Sawan Somwar) Month, Know This Mysterious Shiva Shrine In Odisha Forest
#sawanmonth #lordshivatemples #odishaforest #shravansomvar #mysteriousstory #otvnewsenglish #otvnews
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On First Monday of Shravan (Sawan Somwar) Month, Know This Mysterious Shiva Shrine In Odisha Forest
On First Monday of Shravan (Sawan Somwar) Month, Know This Mysterious Shiva Shrine In Odisha Forest