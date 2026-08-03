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On First Monday of Shravan (Sawan Somwar) Month, Know This Mysterious Shiva Shrine In Odisha Forest

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On First Monday of Shravan (Sawan Somwar) Month, Know This Mysterious Shiva Shrine In Odisha Forest
#sawanmonth #lordshivatemples #odishaforest #shravansomvar #mysteriousstory #otvnewsenglish #otvnews
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OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the first private satellite TV channel in Odisha carries the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts…

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