On First Monday of Shravan (Sawan Somwar) Month, Know This Mysterious Shiva Shrine In Odisha Forest

#sawanmonth #lordshivatemples #odishaforest #shravansomvar #mysteriousstory #otvnewsenglish #otvnews

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