Motilal Oswal Financial Services Hosts the 10th Edition of Motilal Oswal Business Impact Conference – MOBIC

Bringing Together Over 1200 Franchise & Business Partners to Explore India’s Next Decade of Growth

Over 1200 franchise and distribution partners from across India came together in Mumbai for the tenth edition of the Motilal Oswal Business Impact Conference (MOBIC) 2026, hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL). Held under the theme “Bulls of Compounding,” the conference brought together some of the country’s most respected investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders and market experts for a day of thought leadership, market insights and knowledge sharing.

As Motilal Oswal’s flagship platform for its wealth management partner ecosystem, MOBIC 2026 was designed to equip partners with actionable insights to better serve investors in an evolving investment landscape. Discussions centred on India’s long-term growth story, investing through market cycles, asset allocation, entrepreneurship, business leadership and the evolving global environment, while reinforcing the importance of research-led advice, technology, product diversification and client-centric engagement in creating long-term wealth.

The conference commenced with a keynote address by Mr. Motilal Oswal, Group MD, CEO & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., who shared his perspectives on India’s long-term growth opportunity and the power of disciplined investing.

“This is our 10th year for MOBIC. I have seen what happens when you align with the right partners and commit deeply to a single mission. Our partners own two-thirds of this business because together we have built research depth, platform strength, products with edge. We go Bolder, Bigger, Better because our clients deserve nothing less. Their wealth creation journey is sacred to us. That’s the conviction we bring to every decision, every partnership, every day,” said Mr Oswal.

Mr. Ajay Menon, MD & CEO, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said: “The wealth management opportunity in India is real, but only if you help investors think in decades, not quarters. Everyone talks about growth. We are focused on simpler solutions, helping the people build wealth the right way. We are building the mindset and tools that let retail investors actually participate in India’s growth and benefit from compounding. That’s the difference between a trading desk and a wealth platform. ‘Bulls of Compounding’ is our way of saying we get it. MOBIC exists for that reason. And we are committed to the partnerships that make this a reality for retail investors.

The conference featured an eminent line-up of speakers including Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, MOFSL; Mr. Vijay Kedia, renowned investor; Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business; Ms. Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund; Mr. Ajay Bagga, market expert and experienced board member; Mr. Jigar Mistry, Director & Co-Founder, Buoyant Capital; Mr. Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC; Mr. Manoj Johnson, Head – Franchisee Business, Motilal Oswal; and Mr. Santosh Nair, Business and Entrepreneur Coach. Through keynotes, panel discussions and fireside conversations, they shared perspectives on investing, entrepreneurship, leadership, asset allocation, geopolitics and India’s long-term growth opportunities.

Adding a memorable touch to the event, renowned investor Mr. Vijay Kedia unveiled a special song penned and composed by him on Financial Literacy. This received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Through initiatives like MOBIC, Motilal Oswal continues to strengthen its franchise and business partner ecosystem with access to information from industry leaders and market experts to foster learning, inspire new ideas and equip partners with the insights needed to help investors participate in India’s long-term growth story.