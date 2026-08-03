vivo S2 full specs, Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra batteries leak, Week 31 in review

July is now over and done, so let’s recap its final week.

The vivo S2’s full specifications leaked ahead of its expected August 6 launch in India. The phone will feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset, a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has a massive 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging, and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. The 8/128GB model is tipped to cost between INR 40,000 and INR 45,000, while the listed box price is INR 66,999. Availability is expected from August 6 in India.

Vivo added the X300 E to its X300 series. The phone is out in China and packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. Upfront is a 6.59-inch 144Hz OLED, and a Zeiss-backed triple camera system with a 50MP main and 50MP periscope shooter. Upfront is another 50MP camera for selfies. Inside, there’s a 7,200mAh battery with 90W charging. The X300 E is available in China, starting at CNY 5,099 ($710/€605). Sales are open.

A new leak suggests the OnePlus 16 will launch in October, rather than September as previously rumored. The flagship is expected to retain the OnePlus 15’s overall design, including a compact square camera module, while offering a 6.78-inch flat display with ultra-thin bezels. Previous leaks also point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, a massive 9,000mAh battery, and a 200MP camera, though OnePlus has yet to confirm any specifications. No pricing has surfaced yet, with availability currently tipped for an October launch in China.

A new leak suggests Samsung is finally preparing a meaningful battery upgrade for its flagship lineup. The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 5,200mAh battery, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra could pack a 5,700mAh cell, marking the biggest capacity increase for Samsung’s premium phones in years. The larger batteries are expected to be made possible by silicon-carbon technology, though the phones are still months away from launch.

The Galaxy S26 FE has reportedly appeared in a regulatory certification, revealing support for 45W wired charging. That would be a welcome upgrade over the 25W charging of its predecessor and bring the Fan Edition model in line with Samsung’s higher-end Galaxy S devices. The phone is expected to launch later this year, although Samsung has yet to confirm a release date or pricing.

MediaTek is reportedly adopting an Apple-like naming strategy for its next flagship chips, with the lineup expected to include the Dimensity 9600s, Dimensity 9600 Pro, and Dimensity 9600 Pro Max. The 9600s is said to be a refreshed 3nm version of the current flagship, while the Pro and Pro Max models are tipped to move to TSMC’s 2nm process and target Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Gen 6 Pro chips, respectively. The new Dimensity 9600 family is expected to debut in September, likely powering the first wave of flagship Android phones.

A new leak suggests the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro could effectively become cheaper than their predecessors — at least if you’re comparing equivalent storage tiers. Google is expected to drop the 128GB option entirely, making 256GB the new base model. The leaked UK pricing puts the Pixel 11 at £879 (down from £899 for the 256GB Pixel 10) and the Pixel 11 Pro at £1,079 (down from £1,099), while the Pro XL is tipped to become more expensive. Google is set to unveil the Pixel 11 series on August 12.

Google has shared another teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro, giving its best look yet at the new Pixel Glow feature. The animated light, built into the camera bar, appears to support multiple colors and is expected to act as a customizable notification and status indicator. Google has already confirmed the Pixel 11 series will be unveiled on August 12, when pre-orders are also set to begin.