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Home Business CMF Clip Pro Bluetooth earphones are coming next week

CMF Clip Pro Bluetooth earphones are coming next week

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Nothing’s CMF teased new wireless earphones a couple of days ago, which we now know are the CMF Clip Pro OWS earphones.

CMF dropped a short video clip on X, announcing the August 4 launch of the Clip Pro and giving us a glimpse of the earphones.

Clip Pro.
4 August. pic.twitter.com/ig2yi2xfJi

— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 31, 2026

CMF didn’t divulge anything else about the Clip Pro, but since the unveiling is just three days away, there’s not much left to wait to know all about the brand’s first OWS earphones.

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