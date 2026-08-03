iPhone Air 2’s upgrades detailed in a new research note

Investment analyst Jeff Pu has shared a new research note with GF Securities today, and it’s all about the upcoming iPhone Air 2. The device is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2027, so before the end of March.

According to Pu, the iPhone Air 2 will be powered by the A20 Pro chip, just like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The chip will be made using TSMC’s 2nm process.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air 2 will also have a smaller dynamic island than the original iPhone Air, and will get a 48MP ultrawide camera to complement its main shooter. The Air 2 will have Apple’s N2 chip for wireless networking, that will presumably be better than the iPhone Air’s N1, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The N2 should also improve the reliability of AirDrop and Personal Hotspot.

Finally, the iPhone Air 2 will be using Apple’s C2 modem for 5G mobile network connectivity. This is also expected to feature in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in some markets. Pu says the iPhone Air 2 will have the same 6.5-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, and 18MP selfie camera as its predecessor.

Apple iPhone Air

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