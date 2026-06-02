Navi UPI brings back Hurrypur with a bigger, bolder chapter this T20 season

Navi Limited (formerly Navi Technologies Limited), one of India’s fastest-growing digital financial services destinations, has launched the latest chapter of its Hurrypur campaign for Navi UPI bringing back the fictional town of “Hurrypur” where everything moves fast.

Created in partnership with creative agency Sideways, the new campaign builds on the popularity of last year’s Hurrypur films, which stood out for their distinct humour, rooted storytelling and relatable take on everyday delays.

At the heart of Hurrypur is a simple idea: people value speed not because they want to rush through life, but because unnecessary waiting is frustrating. Whether it’s making a payment, splitting a bill or completing a transaction, people increasingly expect experiences that are seamless, intuitive and instant. Navi UPI is built around that belief.

The new integrated campaign launches with three films -“Pitstop”, “Carnatic Concert” and “Society Meeting”, each set in situations famously associated with slowness and delay. Through deadpan humour and exaggeratedly slow-moving worlds, the films contrast these experiences with the speed and simplicity Navi UPI delivers.

The campaign also marks the expansion of the Hurrypur universe into a larger cultural and on-ground platform through creator integrations, activations and IPL-linked experiences. Building on last year’s “Hurrypur SOCIAL” takeover at Khar SOCIAL in Mumbai, Navi UPI brought the concept back this season with a takeover of Church Street SOCIAL in Bengaluru ahead of RCB’s qualifier match, turning one of the city’s most iconic cricket-night destinations into a fast-moving slice of Hurrypur.

Speaking about the campaign, Rajiv Naresh, MD & CEO, Navi Limited, said: “Great technology starts with solving a genuine problem, and in digital payments, the biggest everyday problem is friction. Nobody wakes up wanting to spend their day waiting for a payment to clear or a screen to load. Navi UPI was engineered to eliminate that exact friction. With this new chapter of Hurrypur, we’re not just contrasting everyday delays with our product’s speed; we’re evolving the campaign into a broader cultural platform. Moving from relatable films to high-energy, on-ground touch points like the Hurrypur SOCIAL takeover allows us to connect with our users exactly where they live and celebrate.”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, added: “The success of this campaign lies in its personality. By blending Hurrypur’s unique charm with Navi’s challenger spirit, we’ve created something special. This isn’t just a series of films; it’s an introduction to an expanding universe Navi is creating. We’ve laid the foundation, and there is so much more to come.”