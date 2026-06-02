Godrej Industries Group and Bhamla Foundation Advance Climate Action and Women Empowerment Through #NowForClimate and #DriveHerFuture

~ Unveiled the initiatives at “Her Future. Her Planet.” event ~

Ahead of World Environment Day, Godrej Industries Group and Bhamla Foundation reaffirmed their commitment to environmental sustainability and community-led action through the launch of the #NowForClimate campaign. Supported by the United Nations Environment Programme and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation the initiative will drive large-scale tree plantation efforts across Mumbai under the global theme of climate action. Announced at the “Her Future. Her Planet.” event, the campaign reflects the continued collaboration between Godrej Industries Group and Bhamla Foundation to advance environmental stewardship while creating meaningful social impact.

The event also marked the launch of #DriveHerFuture by Bhamla Foundation, a women-centric initiative aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and promoting independent mobility through Pink E-Rickshaws. The initiative aims to support 1,000 women through access to income-generating opportunities. As part of the programme, Godrej Bloq partnered with 500 women drivers through branded activations and freshness kits, celebrating the strength and determination of women who keep the city moving every day.

Speaking on the occasion, Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries Group, said, “At Godrej, we believe meaningful progress happens when social impact and opportunity come together. #DriveHerFuture is an initiative that seeks to create pathways for economic independence while advancing sustainable mobility. We are proud to partner with Bhamla Foundation on this effort, and equally pleased to see Godrej Bloq support these women through a partnership that recognises and celebrates their everyday journeys. Together, we hope to contribute towards building a future that is more inclusive, empowering and sustainable.”