Illness To Wellness Campaign Intensifies Across Delhi-NCR, Engaging 15,000 Students in Interschool Painting Competition on Health & Environment

The Illness to Wellness Foundation, in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), has intensified its large-scale interschool outreach across Delhi-NCR under the ongoing Illness to Wellness Campaign, aiming to engage nearly 15,000 students across 50 schools through a creative and awareness-driven Painting Competition.

As part of this expanding initiative, the latest leg of the campaign was hosted at Jaypee Public School, Noida, where around 900 students actively participated, showcasing their artistic interpretations of critical themes such as “Air Pollution & Its Impact on Health & Environment” and “Importance of Health & Hygiene.”

The competition, conducted for students in Grades 3–5 and Grades 6–8, aligns with the campaign’s broader message — “Swasth Haath, Swasth Hawa, Swasth Bachpan – Painting India’s Healthy Future” — encouraging young minds to reflect on the interconnectedness of environmental health, personal hygiene, and overall well-being.

Through expressive artwork, students depicted the harmful effects of air pollution on lungs and ecosystems, the urgency of cleaner air, and the importance of adopting hygiene practices to prevent illness. The initiative goes beyond competition, serving as a strategic effort to embed preventive health awareness within school ecosystems.

Speaking about the ongoing campaign, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “The Illness to Wellness Campaign is designed to create long-term behavioural change by engaging children at a formative age. By addressing themes like air pollution and hygiene through creative mediums, we are enabling students to internalise these issues and become advocates of healthier lifestyles. Reaching 15,000 students across NCR is not just a milestone—it is a movement towards preventive healthcare awareness at scale.”

Mrs. Anjali Malik, Principal, Jaypee Public School, Noida, remarked, “We are delighted to be part of this meaningful initiative. Our students have demonstrated remarkable sensitivity towards environmental and health-related challenges through their artwork. Such platforms not only nurture creativity but also strengthen awareness and responsibility among young learners.”

Dr. Piyush Jain, National Secretary, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) and Governing Body Member, Sports Authority of India (SAI), added, “We are glad to be a part of this important initiative and to actively implement this awareness-driven activity across schools in Delhi-NCR. Creating health and environmental consciousness among children at an early stage is essential for nation-building. Through this campaign, we are not only encouraging creativity but also reinforcing the importance of preventive health, hygiene, and environmental responsibility among young students.”

The ongoing campaign continues to roll out across multiple schools in the National Capital Region, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to proactive health education, promote environmental awareness, and community-driven change. By combining art, engagement, and structured outreach, the Illness to Wellness Foundation aims to inspire a generation that understands that a healthier future begins with informed choices today.