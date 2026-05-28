Bhubaneswar is set to host the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, even more enhancing the Odisha capital’s growing credibility as a significant sports center in the nation.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/05/28/kalinga-2026-05-28-11-28-00.jpg" alt ="Bhubaneswar to host 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships"> Bhubaneswar to host 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Bhubaneswar is set to host the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, even more reinforcing the Odisha capital’s growing credibility as a significant sports center in the nation.

The champion will be kept in January 2028 at the Indoor Athletics Centre of Kalinga Stadium. Previously this year, Bhubaneswar had actually likewise protected the hosting rights for the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Asian Indoor Championships will end up being the 4th significant worldwide sports occasion to be hosted by the city within 4 years.

Asian Athletics Association president Adille Sumariwalla and Athletics Federation of India authorities stated the occasion is anticipated to offer a significant increase to sports and sports culture in the nation.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated hosting the Asian Indoor Championships would even more reinforce Odisha’s sports community and aid get ready for the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Over the previous couple of years, Bhubaneswar has actually become a routine place for significant sports occasions. The city hosted the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level fulfill in 2015 and is set to stage a Silver-level satisfy this year.

The Odisha capital has actually likewise hosted numerous national-level competitors, consisting of the Federation Cup in 2024 where Neeraj Chopra won gold with a toss of 82.27 metres.

Apart from nationwide junior champions, Bhubaneswar likewise hosted the first National Indoor Athletics Championships and Indoor Open Combined Events & & Pole Vault Meet previously this year.

Next month, the city will likewise host the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, which will act as a certifying occasion for the approaching Asian Games.

Chandigarh has actually been chosen to host the 2027 Asian Relay Championships at Sector 7 Sports Complex. The competitors will include guys’s, females’s and blended relay occasions in 4x100m and 4x400m classifications.