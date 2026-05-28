< iframe src = 19459005 width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 enable = 19459009 allowfullscreen > 19659002 Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Due to Kalbaisakhi Force Flight Diversion From Bhubaneswar To Lucknow|OTV #kalbaisakhi #odishaweather #bhubaneswar #flightdiversion #heavyrain #strongwinds #otvnews #odishanews #thunderstorm #lucknow #weatheralert #flightupdate #stormdisruption #otv #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trusted info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007
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