Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17e are on sale today. Absolutely nothing’s recently revealed Phone (4b) is now up for pre-order. Completing today’s offers are a number of Google’s Pixel phones, Xiaomi’s 17 series, and the Samsung Galaxy A57.

The Nothing Phone (4b) marks the UK brand name’s very first “b” series phone. While there are no launch discount rates available, the handset is now offered for pre-order, with shipments arranged to start on July 16.

Absolutely nothing’s Phone (4a) and in 2015’s flagship Phone(3 )are both offered at affordable costs. The Phone (4a)gets a ₤ 50 rate cut, while the Phone (3)is ₤ 100 off its routine cost.

< img src="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/nothing-phone-4a.jpg"alt="Nothing Phone (4a)"width ="75" height="100">

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/nothing-phone-3-new.jpg"alt="Nothing Phone (3)"width ="75" height="100">

Significantly, the discount rate on the Phone (4a) is restricted to the Black color choice with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As pointed out previously, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is readily available with a ₤ 50 discount rate, although the deal just uses to the 256GB and 512GB storage variations.

The budget-friendly iPhone 17e is ₤ 40 off. It includes a 6.1-inch OLED display screen, a single 48-megapixel rear electronic camera, and Apple’s newest A-series chipset.

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are likewise back on sale with the very same discount rates as recently. The Pixel 10 Pro is ₤ 250 off its list price and includes a 6.3-inch OLED display screen, a triple rear cam setup, and a 4,870 mAh battery.

The bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a ₤ 300 discount rate and provides the very same core hardware, coupled with a larger 6.8-inch display screen and a 5,200 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are as soon as again on sale with the exact same precise discount rates as recently.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/xiaomi-17-ultra-global.jpg" alt ="Xiaomi 17 Ultra" width ="75" height ="100">

The Xiaomi 17 functions a 6.3-inch display screen, a 6,330 mAh battery, and a triple rear cam system, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra uses a bigger 6.9-inch display screen and a more capable video camera setup. Both smart devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Settling today’s offers is Samsung’s Galaxy A57 5G. Released in April, the handset is presently offered with a modest ₤ 50 discount rate.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/samsung-galaxy-a57.jpg" alt ="Samsung Galaxy A57" width ="75" height ="100">

The phone features a 6.7-inch display screen, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear cam setup headlined by a 50MP main sensing unit.

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