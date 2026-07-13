J&K Police arrests 3 publishers over questionable school books ET BureauLast Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:16:00 AM IST

Summary Jammu and Kashmir authorities have actually detained 3 publishers in connection with improper book material. These arrests originate from an FIR signed up by the counter intelligence system in Jammu. 2 books discovered in federal government libraries included chapters glorifying separatist leaders. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has actually currently withdrawn these questionable books. Both publishers and authors included have actually been blacklisted by the administration. Listen to this short article in summed up format

iStock The 3 publishers detained consist of Inderpaul from Oberoi Book Service, and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora from the Noida-based Dominant Publishers.

Srinagar: The counter intelligence system of the Jammu and Kashmir cops has actually jailed 3 publishers in connection with the continuous examination into a debate over books presumably consisting of extremely improper material.

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The 3 publishers detained consist of Inderpaul from Oberoi Book Service, and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora from the Noida-based Dominant Publishers. The arrests become part of a more comprehensive examination into the publication and circulation of books considered to consist of “highly inappropriate content” relating to which an FIR was signed up by the counter intelligence system in Jammu on July 4, under Sections 49 (abetment), 61( 2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (threatening the sovereignty, unity, and stability of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 (publishing, or flowing incorrect declarations, rumours, or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The action was taken after 2 books discovered in federal government libraries and dispersed under the Samagra Shiksha plan included chapters glorifying separatist leaders. The book entitled ‘Personalities and Legends of J&K’, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena, was released by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service. The 2nd book, ‘Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir’, is authored by Sushant Giri and released by the Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

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The J&K administration has actually currently withdrawn the books and blacklisted both the publishers and the authors.

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