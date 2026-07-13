The Honor Magic V6 is offered in Europe at a reduced rate of EUR1,700/ ₤ 1,500 up until completion of the month. The EU cost is set to increase to EUR2,300 in August and the UK cost depends on a ₤ 500 coupon, which most likely will not last long. You get a complimentary Honor Pad 10 and a 24-month screen defense strategy. Nevertheless, the rate is turning some prospective purchasers away.

In recently’s survey, 2 almost equivalent groups formed– those who have an interest in purchasing the Magic V6 at its existing rate represented 25.3% of the vote, while those who are trying to find a discount rate initially represented 25.5%. With the state of the mobile phone (and PC) market right now, we do not see a rate cut coming quickly.

< img alt="Honor Magic V6 in: White"width="159" height="159" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/weekly-poll-honor-magic-v6/popup/-159/gsmarena_003.jpg">



Honor Magic V6 in: Red – Gold – White – Black

Mind you, 22 % of citizens will not be getting any collapsible, so interest in the V6 is greater than the 25 % might recommend. That stated, there is some competitors– 14.8 % of citizens are taking a look at other book-style foldables.

Evaluating by the remarks, those would be the similarity the Oppo Find N6, the vivo X Fold6 and the Motorola Razr Fold. There’s a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra coming later on this month, however that didn’t get a reference.

Oppo Find N6 – vivo X Fold6 – Motorola Razr Fold

There were some grievances about schedule too. For one, the Honor Magic V6 still isn’t offered in all markets with Honor existence.