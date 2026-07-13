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Home Business Weekly survey results: the Honor Magic V6 has lots of fans, however...

Weekly survey results: the Honor Magic V6 has lots of fans, however its rate keeps others away

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
49

The Honor Magic V6 is offered in Europe at a reduced rate of EUR1,700/ ₤ 1,500 up until completion of the month. The EU cost is set to increase to EUR2,300 in August and the UK cost depends on a ₤ 500 coupon, which most likely will not last long. You get a complimentary Honor Pad 10 and a 24-month screen defense strategy. Nevertheless, the rate is turning some prospective purchasers away.

In recently’s survey, 2 almost equivalent groups formed– those who have an interest in purchasing the Magic V6 at its existing rate represented 25.3% of the vote, while those who are trying to find a discount rate initially represented 25.5%. With the state of the mobile phone (and PC) market right now, we do not see a rate cut coming quickly.

< img alt="Honor Magic V6 in: White"width="159" height="159" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/weekly-poll-honor-magic-v6/popup/-159/gsmarena_003.jpg">

Honor Magic V6 in: Red – Gold – White – Black

Mind you, 22 % of citizens will not be getting any collapsible, so interest in the V6 is greater than the 25 % might recommend. That stated, there is some competitors– 14.8 % of citizens are taking a look at other book-style foldables.

Evaluating by the remarks, those would be the similarity the Oppo Find N6, the vivo X Fold6 and the Motorola Razr Fold. There’s a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra coming later on this month, however that didn’t get a reference.

Oppo Find N6 – vivo X Fold6 – Motorola Razr Fold

There were some grievances about schedule too. For one, the Honor Magic V6 still isn’t offered in all markets with Honor existence.

Europe just got the 512GB variation of the phone however not the 1TB variation.

In case you missed it, here is our comprehensive evaluation of the Honor Magic V6.

Honor Magic V6 5G

Program all rates

These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
512GB 16GB RAM EUR 2,313.00 ₤ 1,895.00

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