Motorola Edge 70 Max’s battery information exposed

Motorola will reveal the Edge 70 Max on July 15, and it has actually currently exposed the smart device’s style and validated the chip that will power it. Now, Indian online merchant Flipkart has actually exposed more information about the Motorola Edge 70 Max, including its battery capability and charging speed.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max will load a 7,100 mAh battery with 90W wired charging and “category’s only fast magnetic wireless charging.” How quick? 25W.

In addition, Flipkart exposed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered Motorola Edge 70 Max will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM onboard and an ArcticMesh cooling system with a 5,500 mm vapor cooling chamber.

Motorola formerly stated the Edge 70 Max would include a QuadHD + display screen with 7,000 nits brightness. Flipkart has actually exposed this will be an LTPO screen with a 144Hz revitalize rate, Gorilla Glass 7i security, and 10-bit color depth.

< img width ="500" height ="416" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/motorola-edge-70-max-battery-details/inline/-500/gsmarena_004.jpg"alt ="Motorola Edge 70 Max's battery details revealed">

The Edge 70 Max’s back panel will likewise be covered with glass, while the frame will be made from aluminum. The smart device is promoted with assistance for 120FPS video gaming in BGMI.

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