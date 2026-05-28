Repetitive Kalbaisakhi storms leave Rourkela in darkness, citizens have a hard time amidst power failure

Repetitive Kalbaisakhi storms leave Rourkela in darkness,

homeowners have a hard time amidst power failure Photograph: (OTV)

The effect of the current Kalbaisakhi storms continue to interrupt regular life in Rourkela, Odisha where numerous locations of the steel city are still fighting with extended power cuts, harmed facilities and obstructed roadways days after the very first spell of rain and storm.

The Kalbaisakhi rain that struck the city on May 25 had actually triggered prevalent damage in lots of parts of Rourkela. Even after numerous days, electrical energy supply has actually not been totally brought back in numerous regions, leaving homeowners disappointed and distressed.

The circumstance intensified even more after another spell of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the city once again on Friday night, increasing the difficulty for individuals currently impacted by the earlier storm.

A number of sectors continue to stay afflicted

Citizens of Sector-1, Sector-2, Sector-3, Sector-20 and lots of other locations are continuing to deal with significant hassle as power supply stays interfered with in numerous pockets.

In numerous locations, electrical poles and wires harmed throughout the storm are yet to be totally fixed. Citizens stated repetitive rain over the last couple of days has actually decreased remediation work and developed fresh issues in some regions.

Apart from electrical energy interruption, numerous homes are likewise dealing with water system problems and interaction issues due to the extended interruptions.

Individuals stated life has actually been terribly impacted as lots of households have actually been required to invest nights in darkness amidst damp weather.

Storm damage noticeable throughout city

A see to various parts of the city reveals substantial damage triggered by the duplicated Kalbaisakhi storms.

Big trees rooted out by strong winds are still seen lying next to roadways and suburbs in numerous locations. In some locations, roadways stay partly obstructed due to fallen branches and particles.

Numerous homes have actually likewise apparently suffered roofing system damage due to the extreme wind and rain. Locals stated the constant spell of rainy weather condition has actually produced worry amongst lots of households, specifically in locations where harmed trees and hanging electrical wires still present a hazard.

Residents stated the condition in some parts of the city no longer looks like the typical image of Rourkela as storm damage continues to show up throughout numerous areas.

Citizens look for faster repair work

Groups from the electrical energy department and civic administration are performing remediation and cleaning operations in various impacted locations.

Numerous homeowners have actually revealed discontentment over the hold-up in bring back typical power supply and cleaning harmed trees from roadways and property pockets.

Check out: Kalbaisakhi storm wreaks havoc in Odisha’s Bonai, power and water supply significantly struck

Individuals are now looking towards the administration for quicker action and hoping that normalcy returns quickly as the city continues to fight the consequences of duplicated Kalbaisakhi storms.