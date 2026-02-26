NICMAR’s Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge: Delhi City Finale Concludes, Students Showcase Breakthrough Ideas for Built Environment

The Delhi City Finale of the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge, NICMAR’s flagship and nationwide student innovation initiative, concluded successfully in the national capital region, bringing together undergraduate engineering and architecture students to present practical solutions to real-world infrastructure challenges.

The city-round finale witnessed participation from more than 20 teams representing leading institutions across Delhi NCR. Student teams showcased projects focused on addressing India’s built environment and broader infrastructure challenges. The competition forms part of a structured, multi-stage national platform designed to encourage young technical talent to engage with India’s fast-evolving Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Project (CRIP) sectors.

Projects were evaluated by an esteemed industry jury comprising Dr. Nakul Gupta, Dean – R&D, NICMAR Delhi NCR Campus; Mr. Manoj K. Dixit, Chief Operating Officer – Hydro Business, GMR Energy Ltd., GMR Group, New Delhi; and Ar. Sameer Divekar, Partner & Executive Vice President, C P Kukreja Architects. The jury assessed entries on innovation, feasibility, scalability and relevance to current infrastructure demands, noting the strong application of technical fundamentals combined with practical implementation thinking.

Congratulating the winners of the Delhi City Round and highlighting the importance of such challenges, Dr Tapash Kumar Ganguli, Director-General, NICMAR, said, “Participating students in this round showcased bold ambition backed by sharp engineering and design thinking. The solutions presented at the Delhi City Finale demonstrated ideas capable of transforming India’s built environment, reflecting the core objective of the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge, to provide young engineering minds early exposure to real-world infrastructure problem statements.”

The winners of the Delhi City Round are:

1st – India Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

2nd – School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi

3rd – Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi

These winning teams will now advance to the regional round of the challenge, competing with top teams from other cities across India.

Supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge aims to encourage undergraduate students to solve real-world infrastructure challenges. Over time, it has evolved into one of India’s largest student-led innovation movements focused on the built environment, with prizes worth Rs 30 lakh.