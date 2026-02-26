10.4 C
Home Education PADI becomes the first diver training organisation to offer training materials in...

PADI becomes the first diver training organisation to offer training materials in Hindi

Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the world’s leading diver training organisation, has announced that the globally recognised PADI Open Water Diver course eLearning is now available in Hindi. With this initiative, PADI aims to ensure that language is no longer a barrier for Indians who wish to explore the underwater world.

India, with its vast coastline and growing interest in adventure tourism, is rapidly emerging as one of Asia’s most promising scuba diving markets. Popular diving destinations such as Andaman Islands, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Puducherry are witnessing a steady rise in domestic travellers seeking immersive ocean experiences. However, for many aspiring divers, understanding technical concepts and safety procedures in English used to be a challenge.

With the PADI Open Water course material now available in Hindi, learners can study key diving principles—including safety procedures, equipment usage, dive planning, underwater communication, and skill techniques—in a language they are most comfortable with. Students can complete their theory through eLearning at their convenience before undertaking confined water and open water training sessions with certified PADI Instructors at authorised dive centres across the country.

“Scuba diving is for everyone, and language should never limit someone’s ability to learn or explore. By offering the PADI Open Water course in Hindi, we are making dive education more inclusive and accessible. This will empower more Indians to confidently take their first step into the underwater world,” said Vinod Bondi, Regional Manager – India, PADI.

This milestone reflects PADI’s broader commitment to inclusivity, sustainable tourism, and marine conservation awareness. By breaking language barriers, PADI continues to inspire a new generation of divers while strengthening India’s growing ocean community.

