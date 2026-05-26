Beep App Partners Google Gemini Student Ambassador Program 2026, Driving 2,600+ Applications Across 1,250+ Colleges

Pune-based EdTech startup Beep App has announced its partnership as the outreach and recruitment partner for the Google Gemini Student Ambassador (GSA) Program 2026, helping power one of India’s largest campus ambassador initiatives focused on AI learning, student leadership and technology-driven community engagement.

As part of the collaboration, Beep drove nationwide outreach across more than 1,250 colleges spanning 20+ Indian states, generating over 2,624 student applications for the program. Following a structured multi-stage screening and evaluation process supported by Beep, 1,577 students were selected as Google Gemini Student Ambassadors for the 2026 cycle, making them the official student representatives of Gemini AI on their respective campuses.

Run in partnership with Communique Marketing Solutions, engaged by Google India, the Google Gemini Student Ambassador Program is Google’s flagship campus leadership initiative in the country. The initiative is designed to identify high-potential undergraduate students who can drive awareness, learning and adoption of Gemini AI within college communities over a 12-month cycle running from May 2026 to March 2027.

Selected ambassadors will host hands-on Gemini AI workshops and campus learning sessions, encourage peer-to-peer product adoption through unique QR campaigns, promote Google-led initiatives such as House of Gemini and Fund My Crazy, and create content showcasing real-world applications of AI tools for students and young professionals. The students will also build campus communities around AI innovation, entrepreneurship and digital creativity.

“Beep was built to connect students with real opportunities. Partnering on the Google Gemini Student Ambassador Program is exactly the kind of impact we exist to drive. Seeing thousands of students from across India apply for a program centered around AI leadership and innovation reflects how strongly young talent is engaging with the future of technology. We believe initiatives like these can play a meaningful role in shaping the next generation of AI creators, community leaders and digital professionals in India,” said Saurabh Mangrulkar, Founder and CEO, Beep App.

The ambassadors will receive official Google certification, exclusive merchandise, access to AMA sessions with Google engineers and a performance-linked rewards system featuring e-vouchers ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000. Participants will also have the opportunity to win products including Google Pixel Buds, Pixel 10a smartphones and YouTube Premium subscriptions, while gaining recognition across Google India’s official social media platforms.

Leveraging its deep network within India’s college ecosystem, Beep managed outreach, application mobilization and candidate engagement for the initiative at scale. The company coordinated targeted communication campaigns focused on students interested in AI, leadership, technology, marketing and creator-led opportunities, while also working closely with campus communities and student clubs to maximize participation.

The recruitment process included a two-round selection structure managed through Beep’s outreach pipeline. The first stage involved automated qualification and manual screening of applications, followed by a second round where shortlisted candidates submitted three-minute videos answering structured evaluation prompts. More than 668 applicants were auto-qualified during the initial screening stage, while hundreds of additional applications underwent manual review before the final cohort was selected.

The initiative witnessed participation from students representing some of India’s leading academic institutions, including Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, National Institute of Technology Patna, SVNIT Surat, KIIT University, NMIMS Mumbai, Symbiosis International University, Jadavpur University, Manipal University Jaipur, Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and BITS Pilani, among many others.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and West Bengal emerged among the strongest participating regions in terms of college representation, with additional participation from states including Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The outreach reflected a diverse mix of engineering colleges, commerce institutions, law schools, management campuses, design institutes and liberal arts universities across India.

The partnership further strengthens Beep’s position within India’s higher education ecosystem as companies increasingly look for scalable, student-first engagement models to identify talent, drive campus participation and build meaningful early-career communities around emerging technologies and future-focused skills.