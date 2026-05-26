Honor 600e quietly released with Dimensity 7100 and 6,520 mAh battery

The worldwide and Chinese Honor 600 and 600 Pro designs are currently out, so it’s about time to see the remainder of the phones from the household appear. The Honor 600e, for instance, briefly appeared on our radar about a month earlier and now we get to see it in flesh.

Honor 600e

Honor silently noted the Honor 600e on its main Peru site today. The reports ended up being real, after all, as the Honor 600e operate on the Dimensity 7100 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There are no other storage alternatives noted on the site.

The gadget is constructed around a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz revitalize rate and 1200 x 2600px resolution. Honor assures 6,500 nits peak brightness and approximately 2,000 nits in high-brightness mode. The screen likewise supports high-frequency 3840Hz PWM for individuals with delicate eyes.

If those specifications noise familiar, it’s since the display screen is extremely comparable to the one discovered on the Honor 600 and 600 Pro. This one is simply a little bigger.

The 600e has 2 electronic cameras on the back- a 108MP primary one with an f/1.75 aperture, while the secondary one is a 5MP coupled with an ultrawide lens and an f/2.2 aperture. The front utilizes a 16MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies.

The entire hardware draws power from a generous 6,520 mAh battery that supports 45W quick wired charging and 6W reverse wired charging.

Much like its brother or sisters, the 600e ships with Android 16-based MagicOS 10 out of package.

Other functions consist of an extra hardware button, like the Pro and non-Pro, IP66 accreditation versus water and dust.

There are 3 offered colors – Velvet Gray, Desert Gold and Vital Green. The only offered 8GB/512GB setup opts for PEN 1,999 (EUR505), however includes some giveaways.

< img alt ="Vital Green" width ="230" height ="213" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/honor-600e-offic/gallery/-x213/gsmarena_005.jpg"> < img alt ="Desert Gold"width ="197" height ="213"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/honor-600e-offic/gallery/-x213/gsmarena_006.jpg"> < img alt ="Velvet Gray"width ="201"height ="213"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/honor-600e-offic/gallery/-x213/gsmarena_007.jpg">



Important Green – Desert Gold – Velvet Gray

We will likely see more memory setups once the gadget strikes the international phase.

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