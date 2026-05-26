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Home Business The main Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold Wide names surface area...

The main Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold Wide names surface area online

By
Leslie Atkins
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According to a brand-new report from the well-known Ice Universe tipster on Weibo, Samsung is preparing to alter the calling plan of its next-generation Galaxy Z collapsible lineup. The modification is most likely due to the brand-new Galaxy Z member, frequently considered as “Galaxy Z Fold Wide” throughout the web.

< img width ="1200" height ="517" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/25/10/galaxy-z-fold-7-flip-sales-us/-1200w5/gsmarena_000.jpg" alt ="The official Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold Wide names surface online">

You’ve most likely currently become aware of the Galaxy Z Fold Wide-a brand-new Samsung collapsible intended to break the upcoming iPhone Ultra and a series of other Android foldables with larger element ratios. Well, “Galaxy Z Fold Wide” will not be the main name of the gadget. It will be called “Galaxy Z Fold8.”

When it comes to the routine Fold, the “Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra” will be the spiritual follower to the Galaxy Z Fold7. As the name and leakages suggest, the Z Fold8 Ultra will be a higher-tier collapsible compared to the routine, now larger, Galaxy Z Fold8.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is anticipated to provide much better hardware than the Z Fold7 like larger 5,000 mAh battery and much better triple-camera setup.

All 3 foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Flip8 are anticipated to release in July, which is the common time for the 2nd Galaxy Unpacked occasion each year.

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