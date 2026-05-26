Apple will include Google Cast to iOS 27, brand-new report states

According to a brand-new report from the normally really trusted Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg, Apple is presently dealing with including third-party AirPlay options to the upcoming iOS 27, which is going to be revealed on June 8.

Far, the only streaming procedure constructed right into iOS at the system level is Apple’s own AirPlay. The business will presumably include third-party alternatives like Google Cast in iOS 27, and will even let you set these as the default for wirelessly streaming things from your iPhone to a speaker or Television.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/ios-27-google-cast-support/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Apple will add Google Cast to iOS 27, new report says">

If you’re questioning what’s occurring, the EU is to “blame” for this one, obviously. Apple will do this just in order to make certain that it pleases the current requirements of the EU’s Digital Markets Act. And there’s the caution right there – it’s uncertain if this will just be offered in the EU, or if Apple will make the third-party casting assistance work throughout the world.

It does not require to, however in the end it might show much easier to simply keep one code database and not multiples. We’ll need to wait and see precisely how the business will approach this.

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