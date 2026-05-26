Group Legrand India launches Legrand Institute for Training & Education in Thane as part of its social commitment to train over 1,000 beneficiaries annually

Group Legrand India today inaugurated the Legrand Institute for Training & Education at Thane, marking the launch of its first dedicated training centre in Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, as the Chief Guest, along with the Hon’ble Minister of Skill Development, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, and Ms. Agnès Silva, Deputy Consul de France, Mumbai.

Established as part of Group Legrand India’s social commitment towards skill development and youth empowerment, the institute aims to strengthen industry-ready technical talent and enhance employability across the electrical and allied technology sectors.

Developed in collaboration with SkillSonics, an NSDC-accredited implementation and knowledge partner, the 8,000 sq. ft. world-class standalone facility has been designed to provide industry-oriented technical training for ITI students, diploma and engineering students, technicians, and electricians. The institute will offer completely free-of-cost training programs with a strong emphasis on practical learning, industry exposure, and employability enhancement aligned to evolving technological and market requirements.

The initiative is expected to train and upskill more than 1,000 students and electricians annually, creating a stronger pipeline of skilled talent for India’s growing infrastructure, energy, and electrical ecosystem. The initiative further strengthens Group Legrand India’s broader CSR framework, which is built on five key pillars: education, healthcare, environment, skill development, and disaster relief; through impactful interventions across communities nationwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director, Group Legrand India, said, “The inauguration of our training centre in Thane marks a significant milestone in Legrand’s journey of empowering youth through skill development and enhancing employability. Through this initiative, we aim to provide accessible, high quality technical education that equips students and electricians with future ready capabilities while contributing meaningfully to India’s skilled workforce development.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said,

“Maharashtra has been actively focusing on strengthening skill development and creating employment opportunities for youth through industry partnerships and practical learning initiatives. The Legrand Institute for Training & Education aligns well with the State’s vision of building a future-ready skilled workforce and will contribute meaningfully towards Maharashtra’s larger skill development mission and industrial growth.”

Abida Aneez, VP – CSR & Sustainability, Group Legrand India, shared, “The Legrand Institute for Training & Education has been developed as a first-of-its-kind advanced technical training facility with modern labs and the latest technologies in electrical and UPS systems. The customised curriculum, designed jointly by Legrand’s subject matter experts and SkillSonics’ technical specialists, aims to equip students and electricians with practical skills and industry-ready capabilities aligned to current and future technological needs.”

The inauguration of the training centre marks another important step in advancing Group Legrand India’s long-term vision of inclusive growth through accessible skilling and community development.