DashLoc Strengthens Global Expansion, Targets 400+ Brand Partnerships This Financial Year

DashLoc has announced a major growth milestone as the company continues to expand its global footprint across multi-location brand management and digital business visibility solutions. The company currently works with more than 250 brands across multiple sectors and has established its presence in 12 countries.

With a strong business pipeline and increasing demand from enterprise and multi-location businesses, DashLoc is now targeting onboarding more than 400 brands during the current financial year.

The brand recently released its new product DashVoice to enable hyperlocal discovery through AI. Its primary product, steering the portfolio from day one, has been DashLocal.

The company has been witnessing growing adoption from businesses looking to strengthen their digital presence, streamline location management, and improve discoverability across platforms such as Google, maps, directories, and customer engagement channels.

As brands increasingly compete on local discovery, search visibility, and customer experience, businesses operating across multiple locations are investing heavily in centralized digital infrastructure that allows them to manage listings, store information, customer communication, and online reputation at scale.

DashLoc has positioned itself as a technology-driven platform helping enterprises simplify location management and improve digital consistency across geographies and business units.

Commenting on the company’s growth trajectory, Mr. Sumit Singh , Co-founder & CEO from DashLoc said:

“We are seeing a significant shift in how enterprises approach local digital visibility and customer discovery. Businesses today understand that location intelligence and real-time digital presence management are becoming critical growth drivers, especially for multi-location brands operating across regions and countries.

Crossing 250+ brands and expanding across 12 countries reflects the strength of our product ecosystem and enterprise relationships. With a strong pipeline already in place, we are now targeting 400+ brand partnerships this financial year as we continue scaling globally.”

The company’s expansion strategy is focused on strengthening enterprise adoption across retail, hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, real estate, and service-led industries where location visibility and customer engagement play a critical operational role.

DashLoc’s growing international presence also reflects increasing global demand for centralized platforms capable of managing large-scale business discovery and location data ecosystems across multiple markets.

As businesses continue prioritizing omnichannel customer engagement and hyperlocal discovery, DashLoc aims to further expand its technology infrastructure, enterprise integrations, and international partnerships to support the evolving needs of modern multi-location brands.