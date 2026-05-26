Frizzell D’Souza & Abdon Mech, Jass Manak and All The Songs To Know This Week

From hip-hop artist Shen B go back to his rock roots, Vara getting in touch with Bloodywood’s Jayant Bhadula for a rager, plus EPs from New Delhi artists Bawari Basanti and SoHumble, we assemble the very best brand-new music 19659001 < img alt src = 19459001 decoding = nitro-lazy-empty id = data-nitro-empty-id = 19459003 previous-src = 19459005 > Frizzell D’Souza and Abdon Mech. Picture: Courtesy of the artist 19659003 Invite to our weekly rundown of brand-new music– including must-hear songs, statement-making EPs and albums and crucial tracks. Today, travel is a crucial element. From Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Frizzell D’Souza taking a trip to Nagaland on her cooperation with fellow artist Abdon Mech on “Places I Find You In” and New Delhi rock act SoHumble’s EP 19459013 Ghamand Nahi Hai 19459014 opens with a resolve-building, violin-aided tune like “Toh Chalo” that seems like it’s produced the open roadway. 19659005 Somewhere else, Punjabi star Jass Manak switches on the appeal for star Shanaya Makani in his most current release “Raho Bachke” with lyricist-composer Jaani and New Delhi Bawari Basanti’s Wahh 19459014 EP addresses uniqueness through her classically-trained vocals-meets-modern-pop perceptiveness. The capital likewise provides us another unanticipated however enjoyable collab in pop artist Viepsa Arora and manufacturer Skopos’ club-ready “Fucked Up.” Frizzell D’Souza, Abdon Mech– “Places I Find You In” (YouTube) 19659007 Bawari Basanti– 19459013 Wahh 19459014 EP (Spotify) Shen B– “Naach” (YouTube) 19659009 PRAT., Riya Kutsa– “Summer Blues” (YouTube) SoHumble– Ghamand Nahi Hai EP (Spotify) Angstinmypantz– “Sadboi Hourz” (YouTube) 19659012 Anjali Manoharan– “Summer’s Calling” (YouTube) 19659013 Rick Singha– “Almost Certain” (YouTube) Jass Manak– “Raho Bachke” (YouTube) Vara feet Jayant Bhadula– “Monuments” (YouTube) Viepsa Arora, Skopos– “Fucked Up” (YouTube) 19659017 Udip– “Kohua” (Spotify) Raj Sonii– “Yaad Hai” (Spotify) Aseem Trivedi– “Murshid” (Spotify) 19659020