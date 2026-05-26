Fitbit Air early shipments are having problems coupling with Android phones

Google revealed its very first screenless physical fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, previously this month, and now reports are can be found in from individuals who pre-ordered it that shipments are beginning. The gadget’s release date is tomorrow, May 26, and pre-orders were expected to just begin showing up then.

Some orders got to the consumers quicker, and possibly as an effect of this being a day earlier than Google prepared for, individuals with Android phones are having matching problems. The Fitbit Air requires variation 5.0 of the brand-new Google Health app, however this hasn’t reached every gadget.

< img width ="1200" height ="676" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/fitbit-air-pairing-issues/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Fitbit Air early deliveries are having issues pairing with Android phones">

Google has actually verified the app pairing problem, and the business is dealing with repairing it. What occurs is that when you attempt to match the wearable, you get a message that it needs an upgraded variation of the Google Health app, however that might still not be offered to you.

A Google item group representative reacted on Reddit to one user who was experiencing problems stating Google is doing its finest to “accelerate the rollout of the updated app on Android” to accommodate early shipments, and this will be “available shortly”Surprisingly, this is not an issue on iOS, where the upgrade is currently live.