Redcliffe Labs Appoints Vijay T. S. as Chief People Officer to Strengthen Organizational Growth

Redcliffe Labs today announced the appointment of Vijay T. S. as Chief People Officer (CPO), as the company continues to strengthen its organizational foundation to support its next phase of growth and expansion across India.

In this role, Vijay will lead the company’s people strategy across talent management, leadership development, organizational culture, performance excellence, and capability building to support Redcliffe Labs’ long-term growth and operational excellence.

Vijay, an ISB alumni, joins Redcliffe Labs with over 28 years of experience across healthcare, edtech, technology, manufacturing, and global business environments. Over the course of his career, he has led work across human resources, organizational development, business operations, change management, talent strategy, and leadership capability building. He brings deep expertise in organizational design, performance management, employee engagement, leadership hiring, and building scalable, high-performing teams.

Most recently, Vijay served as Chief People Officer at CureBay, where he worked on organizational design, leadership hiring, performance-linked rewards, and policy frameworks to support the company’s expansion across rural India. Prior to this, he spent nearly eight years at Chegg as Managing Director – India, leading a significant phase of operational growth and organizational scaling for the business in India.

Earlier in his career, Vijay held leadership roles at DuPont, Birlasoft, and Hyundai Motor India, where he built extensive experience across HR transformation, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, capability building, and strategic business partnering.

Commenting on the appointment, Aditya Kandoi, Founder & CEO, Redcliffe Labs, said, “Vijay brings a strong blend of strategic leadership, operational depth, and transformational people experience built over nearly three decades across diverse industries. As Redcliffe Labs continues to scale, strengthening leadership capability and building an agile, high-performance organization will remain a key priority for us. Vijay’s experience in building scalable organizations and aligning people strategy with business priorities makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

On joining Redcliffe Labs, Vijay T. S., Chief People Officer, Redcliffe Labs, said, “After decades of building organizations, I have learned that purpose is what truly sustains growth. What drew me towards Redcliffe Labs was the sincerity behind its vision. A vision shaped by real experiences and a genuine commitment towards making preventive healthcare more accessible for millions of Indians.

My conversations with Aditya Kandoi reflected deep clarity of thought about building an organization that balances growth and impact while remaining equally committed to its people and culture. It feels great to join Redcliffe Labs at this phase of its journey and contribute towards building a strong, purpose-driven organization focused on Better Health Everyday.”

With this appointment, Redcliffe Labs continues to strengthen its leadership team and organizational capabilities as it expands its preventive healthcare ecosystem across India.