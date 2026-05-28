EMIL’s Audio & Beyond is Launching Funktion-One in India with an Exclusive Audio Showcase in Mumbai

Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL), through its premium AV and immersive solutions division Audio & Beyond, is officially launching globally acclaimed British professional audio brand Funktion-One in India with an exclusive audio showcase in Mumbai. The launch is taking place at Sahara Star Hotel on 27th May 2026, bringing together industry leaders, hospitality stakeholders, sound engineers, music professionals, and audio enthusiasts to experience Funktion-One’s globally renowned sonic engineering capabilities firsthand.

The association is marking the formal introduction of the brand into the Indian market while reinforcing EMIL’s growing presence in the professional audio industry and immersive AV segment. The occasion is also bringing together legendary audio veteran and Funktion-One Founder & R&D Director Tony Andrews, alongside renowned music composer Salim Merchant, who is supporting the brand as its soft ambassador in India.

Audio & Beyond and Funktion-One will demonstrate the brand’s advanced loudspeaker technologies,through demonstrations featuring multiple music formats, DJ sets, and live performances. This is an opportunity to experience Funktion-One’s live sound technologies, including Vero VX, projection system design software, intelligent workflows, and the newly launched PSM15 stage monitor.

EMIL and Audio & Beyond have been associated with Funktion-One since July 2025 through a distribution partnership with Funktion-One’s GCC distributor, Em-Tec. Through this collaboration, Audio & Beyondmanages the brand’s local presence, system delivery, deployment, and technical support across India. The partnership has already produced installations at premium venues including Four Seasons Mumbai, The Nines Mumbai, Big Bull Hyderabad, and Epitome Pune, while laying the foundation for expanding showcase venues and immersive installations across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tony Andrews, Founder & R&D Director, Funktion-One, said, “India has one of the world’s richest musical cultures and a growing appreciation for reproduced sound quality. We believe there is demand for systems that deliver genuine musical engagement, low distortion and ecologically beneficial high efficiency. We’re pleased to be developing a stronger presence in the market and supporting people who care deeply about audio.”

Mr. Rishabh Jain, Managing Director/Partner at Audio & Beyond, EMIL, said, “The launch of Funktion-One in India is strengthening our vision of building a premium immersive technology ecosystem beyond traditional consumer electronics. As demand for professional audio grows across hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, and commercial spaces, Funktion-One complements our premium AV portfolio while reinforcing EMIL’s positioning as a premium experience-led technology brand backed by strong infrastructure, partnerships, and technical expertise.”

The endeavor aims to redefine existing perceptions around professional audio by emphasizing how premium sound engineering can elevate experiences across nightlife, live entertainment, retail, hospitality, premium residential, and commercial spaces, while strengthening EMIL’s AV ecosystem through strategic global collaborations, technical expertise, and integrated audio-visual and advanced technology solutions across India.