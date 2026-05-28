DXC Establishes DXC Engineering to Lead AI-Powered, Industry-Specific Transformation

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the launch of DXC Engineering, a dedicated global group within its Consulting & Engineering Services (CES) organization focused on helping customers design, build, and scale AI-powered products, platforms and software-defined experiences across high-stakes, regulated and mission-critical environments.

As organizations accelerate AI-enabled, software-led transformation, many are seeking deeper engineering expertise to help integrate and operationalize AI across complex, legacy and multivendor technology environments. In response, DXC is bringing together its global engineering capabilities under a single engineering-led operating model designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen execution across industries where reliability, security and scale are non-negotiable. DXC Engineering brings together more than 11,000 engineers globally within DXC’s broader Consulting & Engineering Services organization, which spans more than 40,000 professionals across 70 countries, backed by 60+ years of innovation and 30+ years advancing digital engineering across the enterprise.

“The moment is now for customers to turn AI ambition into operational reality. DXC Engineering is more than a construct. It’s a signal to the market and to our customers that we are elevating the importance of our IP – both human and digital. As AI moves from experimentation to production, customers need partners who can take accountability for designing, building and operating intelligent systems at scale, especially in environments where failure is not an option.”

–Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services, DXC Technology

Built on DXC’s Xponential AI orchestration blueprint, DXC Engineering combines AI-native software and product engineering, industry expertise, proprietary platforms and delivery accelerators to help customers modernize complex environments and deploy intelligent systems at scale. In Automotive & R&D, this includes digital cockpit software, connected vehicle platforms, autonomous driving technologies, and AMBER , DXC’s proprietary platform designed to help automakers accelerate software-defined vehicle programs, reduce multivendor complexity and deploy secure AI across production environments. In Financial Services, DXC Engineering supports bespoke software development and deep integration across capital markets, wealth management and commercial banking environments.

Across telecom, energy, healthcare, defense and other industries, DXC Engineering delivers specialized engineering capabilities for operationally critical environments — from factory floors and financial platforms to international airports and defense systems — where reliability, security and regulatory compliance are essential. Through reusable IP, industry-specific platforms, strategic ecosystem partnerships and advanced engineering capabilities, DXC Engineering helps customers modernize complex environments, operationalize AI and build resilient, software-defined systems designed for always-on performance.

DXC Engineering will combine deep industry expertise with AI-enabled engineering capabilities to support customers across mission-critical environments, including more than 50 million vehicles worldwide powered by DXC’s software, 20+ years of financial services platform experience, and manufacturing platforms managing more than 4 million production points globally.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the launch of DXC Engineering, a dedicated global group within its Consulting & Engineering Services (CES) organization focused on helping customers design, build, and scale AI-powered products, platforms and software-defined experiences across high-stakes, regulated and mission-critical environments.

As organizations accelerate AI-enabled, software-led transformation, many are seeking deeper engineering expertise to help integrate and operationalize AI across complex, legacy and multivendor technology environments. In response, DXC is bringing together its global engineering capabilities under a single engineering-led operating model designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen execution across industries where reliability, security and scale are non-negotiable. DXC Engineering brings together more than 11,000 engineers globally within DXC’s broader Consulting & Engineering Services organization, which spans more than 40,000 professionals across 70 countries, backed by 60+ years of innovation and 30+ years advancing digital engineering across the enterprise.

“The moment is now for customers to turn AI ambition into operational reality. DXC Engineering is more than a construct. It’s a signal to the market and to our customers that we are elevating the importance of our IP – both human and digital. As AI moves from experimentation to production, customers need partners who can take accountability for designing, building and operating intelligent systems at scale, especially in environments where failure is not an option.”

–Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services, DXC Technology

Built on DXC’s Xponential AI orchestration blueprint, DXC Engineering combines AI-native software and product engineering, industry expertise, proprietary platforms and delivery accelerators to help customers modernize complex environments and deploy intelligent systems at scale. In Automotive & R&D, this includes digital cockpit software, connected vehicle platforms, autonomous driving technologies, and AMBER , DXC’s proprietary platform designed to help automakers accelerate software-defined vehicle programs, reduce multivendor complexity and deploy secure AI across production environments. In Financial Services, DXC Engineering supports bespoke software development and deep integration across capital markets, wealth management and commercial banking environments.

Across telecom, energy, healthcare, defense and other industries, DXC Engineering delivers specialized engineering capabilities for operationally critical environments — from factory floors and financial platforms to international airports and defense systems — where reliability, security and regulatory compliance are essential. Through reusable IP, industry-specific platforms, strategic ecosystem partnerships and advanced engineering capabilities, DXC Engineering helps customers modernize complex environments, operationalize AI and build resilient, software-defined systems designed for always-on performance.

DXC Engineering will combine deep industry expertise with AI-enabled engineering capabilities to support customers across mission-critical environments, including more than 50 million vehicles worldwide powered by DXC’s software, 20+ years of financial services platform experience, and manufacturing platforms managing more than 4 million production points globally.