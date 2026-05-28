HCLTech launches Autonomous Finance Platform for use with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of an autonomous finance platform that transforms core finance and accounting operations using Gemini Enterprise.

While enterprises make significant investments in core ERP and SaaS platforms, finance and accounting operations continue to rely heavily on manual intervention. The new platform is designed to address this gap by enabling finance processes to operate with a high degree of autonomy and intelligence, while integrating seamlessly with existing technology systems.

Unlike traditional automation and isolated AI use cases, the platform orchestrates end-to-end finance processes autonomously — executing, learning and continuously optimizing workflows across Invoice-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Record-to-Report. This approach enables faster execution, improved control and measurable business outcomes for enterprise finance organizations.

This enterprise-grade platform brings together Google’s Gemini Enterprise AI stack and secure cloud infrastructure with HCLTech’s deep finance domain expertise, engineering capabilities and operations experience. The Autonomous Finance platform leverages HCLTech’s Industry AI Solutions, which brings domain-trained AI solutions tailored to specific industry and enterprise functions. The new platform is scalable, secure and designed for real-world finance operations, while accelerating time-to-value for global enterprises.

“ERP and SaaS platforms digitized finance, but they did not fundamentally change how work gets done,” said Upjit Ghuman, Executive Vice President and Global Head of BPO, HCLTech. “Our platform introduces an Agentic AI fabric that operates on top of customers’ existing IT systems, enabling finance processes to run largely autonomously. By significantly reducing manual intervention, CFOs and finance teams can focus on judgment-driven, strategic and value-creating work.”

“HCLTech’s AI strategy is about taking AI from experimentation to enterprise scale,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech. “This collaboration with Agent Platform is a strong step forward in that direction — bringing together advanced AI capabilities and real-world enterprise depth to create solutions that can be deployed with confidence across core business functions.”

“Gemini Enterprise and Google’s AI stack are built to handle the complex orchestration required by the world’s largest enterprises,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Built on this foundation, HCLTech’s finance platform combines deep domain understanding with proven engineering excellence to transform core business functions into autonomous, agent-led operations.”