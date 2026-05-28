Drake Makes Chart History as New Album Trilogy Lands Top Three Spots

Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour location at Numbers One, Two, and Three respectively as rap artist ties Taylor Swift for most-ever Number One LPs by a solo artist

Drake made charts history as the rap artist’s brand-new album trilogy–IcemanHabibtiandHouse maid of Honour— scored the leading 3 areas on the most recent Billboard 200, ending up being the very first artist to inhabit Numbers One, Two, and Three concurrently.

Icemanblazed a trail at Number One, ending its very first week of release with 463,000 comparable album systems, the huge bulk of which (449,000 systems) originated from streaming comparable albums and 462.2 million on-demand streams,Signboardreports; a day after its release, both Spotify and Amazon Music exposed that the rap artist became their most-streamed artist in a single day of 2026, thanks to his three-album drop.

Habibtiput 2nd with 114,000 comparable album systems, edgingHousemaid of Honourat Number Three with 110,000 overall systems. LikeIcemanHabibtiandHouse maid of HonourWere just readily available digitally either through purchase or streaming, with no physical release prepared as of.

Icemanenhanced on the very first week sales of Drake’s previous album, 2023’sFor All the Dogswhich likewise opened at Number One and 402,000 album comparable systems.

IcemanSignificant Drake’s 15th Number One album on the Billboard 200, connecting him with Taylor Swift for most-ever by a solo artist. Amongst all artists, the Beatles still blaze a trail with 19 Number One albums. With all 3 albums charting, Drake likewise went beyond Future as the rap artist with the most Top 10 albums,Signboardreports.

From Wanderer United States.