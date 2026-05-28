Star Ranveer Singh has actually gone to the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore following an instructions from the Karnataka High Court, as part of procedures linked to a problem versus him over his mimicry of a scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2025.

Ranveer Singh sees Chamundeshwari temple following Karnataka HC instructions in Kantara: Chapter 1 mimicry row

The problem emerged after Singh, throughout a look at IFFI 2025, re-enacted a series from Kantara: Chapter 1 including the Daivas, revered divine beings from the Bhoota Kola custom of seaside Karnataka, and described them as “ghosts.” The act drew criticism from numerous groups, who declared it was rude to the spiritual and cultural customs portrayed in the movie.

Singh had actually formerly provided a public apology, specifying, “My intention was to highlight Rishab Shetty’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.” He included, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

The Karnataka High Court accepted Singh’s genuine apology after he submitted a modified affidavit and offered an endeavor to go to the Chamundeshwari Temple. The court suggested it is most likely to deal with the matter once the upgraded affidavit is confirmed.

On the expert front, Singh’s movie Dhurandhar The Revenge has actually ended up being the very first Hindi movie to net Rs 1,000 crores in India, attaining that turning point in 18 days. The movie has actually built up over Rs 1,800 crores worldwide.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna and Yami Gautam.

Check Out: Ranveer Singh’s group responds to FWICE restriction over Don 3 debate: “He has actually knowingly selected to keep silence”

More Pages: Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Box Office Collection, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Movie Review

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.